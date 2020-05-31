Sunday, May 31, 2020 08:40 AM

Early 2020 position outlook: Quarterback 

Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

After examining the Rams' offense, defensive and special teams following the 2020 NFL Draft, theRams.com will take a deeper look at each position group as we get closer to the upcoming season. The quarterbacks are up first.

Who's back

Jared Goff: Completed 394 of 626 pass attempts for 22 touchdowns with 16 interceptions while starting in all 16 games.

John Wolford: Spent last season on the practice squad, but will have an opportunity to earn the backup job this season after the team let Blake Bortles become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year.

Who's gone

Bortles: He served as L.A.'s backup to Goff, completing 1 of 2 pass attempts for three yards in the three games he appeared in.

Who's new

Josh Love: Undrafted free agent signee from San Jose State who was the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-Mountain West quarterback in 2019. His 3,923 passing yards as a senior were third-most in a single season in program history.

Bryce Perkins: Undrafted free agent signee from Virginia who he set the school single-season passing record with 3,538 yards and was an All-ACC second-team selection as a senior in 2019.

Key questions

Who will be the backup? Wolford has the experience having spent a year learning the Rams' offense, but Love and Perkins are both accomplished college quarterbacks who will get opportunities in the preseason to show what they're capable of.

What will Goff's ownership of the offense look like? When asked by a reporter this month how the former Cal standout can improve upon last season, Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell mentioned there being "two or three layers" to it. One was fundamentals, another was giving Goff more ownership of the offense entering his fifth NFL season and fourth working in head coach Sean McVay's system. The answer likely won't be known until closer to the middle of the upcoming season, or after a handful of games have been played, at least.

