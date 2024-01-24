Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Early 2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Which direction might Rams go if they make selection with their first-round pick?

Jan 24, 2024 at 11:04 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

With the Rams' offseason here and them having a pick in the first round for the first time since 2016, as well as the pick slot getting finalized, 2024 NFL Mock Draft projections are already underway.

Rams general manager Les Snead in his end-of-season press conference last week left all options on the table and said it's too early tell what direction they go with the pick – which makes sense with the draft a little over three months away. Understanding that context, here's a look at what draft experts think Los Angeles might do with the selection should they choose to hold on to it:

240124_EarlyMockDraftRoundup_16x9
AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah Mock Draft 1.0: UCLA EDGE Laiatu Latu (pictured above)

Jeremiah writes that he could see the Rams going in the direction of quarterback with this selection.

"The Rams could follow the Packers' Aaron Rodgers-to-Jordan Love blueprint and begin developing a passer behind Matthew Stafford," Jeremiah writes. "If they don't go that route, continuing to add pass rushers would be a smart move."

Latu, 6-foot-5, 265 pounds, started in all 12 games for the Bruins in 2023 and was the program's first-ever of the Lombardi Award, the Ted Hendricks Award and the Polynesian Defensive Player of the Year honor after leading the country in tackles for loss per game (1.8) and ranking fourth nationally and second in the Pac-12 in sacks per game average (1.08).

NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks Mock Draft 1.0: Oregon QB Bo Nix

"As Matthew Stafford heads toward his age-36 season, the Rams could target his eventual replacement early in the 2024 draft," Brooks writes. "Nix's experience and maturity fits a locker room that takes a business-like approach to preparation."

Nix, 6-2, 217, ended his five-year college career breaking the NCAA's single-season record for completion percentage at 77.44%, surpassing former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones' 77.36% in 2020. Nix also threw for 4,08 yards with 45 touchdowns against just three interceptions in his final collegiate season.

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.: Florida State DE Jared Verse (subscription required to read)

"The Rams got outstanding play from two rookie defensive linemen in edge rusher Byron Young (8 sacks) and tackle Kobie Turner (9 sacks), but they're relatively thin along the defensive line," Kiper wrote as part of his analysis. "Can they find another impact edge rusher, this time in Round 1, to help a defense that finished 30th in takeaways (15)?"

Verse, 6-4, 253, had nine sacks, 41 total tackles, 11 QB hits, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick for the Seminoles in 11 games played in 2023.

CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Chris Trapasso: Iowa CB Cooper DeJean

A unanimous consensus All-American, the 6-1, 203 DeJean posted 41 total tackles, two interceptions and five pass breakups while starting the first 10 games before suffering a season-ending injury in practice.

CBS Sports' Josh Edwards: Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga

Fuaga, 6-6, 334, graded out by Pro Football Focus as the country's best run blocker (90.7) and helped the Beavers offensive line average 180.8 rushing yards per game. Oregon State's offense averaged 426.9 total yards per game overall in 2023.

Related Content

news

Las 5 mejores jugadas defensivas de la temporada 2023 de los Rams: Capturas oportunas de novatos, intercepciones impresionantes y más 

Las 5 mejores jugadas defensivas de la temporada 2023 de los Rams de Los Ángeles.
news

Puka Nacua, Steve Avila, Kobie Turner and Byron Young named to PFWA's 2023 All-Rookie Team

The Rams have landed four players on the Professional Football Writers of America's 2023 All-Rookie team.
news

J.B.'s Picks: Season Awards | Record-Setting Rookies & Exceeded Expectations

The 2023 season brought us a 10-win campaign, a second half surge for the ages, and another trip to the postseason. J.B. Long looks back at the memorable moments, players and coaches while handing out picks for his End of Season awards.
news

Cuatro jugadores de Rams han sido nominados para el Pro Bowl 2024, uno seleccionado como suplente

Cuatro jugadores de los Rams de Los Ángeles han sido nominados para el Pro Bowl 2024, uno seleccionado como suplente. 
news

Aaron Donald and Kyren Williams named to PFWA's 2023 All-NFL, All-NFC teams

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and running back Kyren Williams were selected to the PFWA's 2023 All-NFL and All-NFC teams. 
news

Las 5 mejores jugadas ofensivas de la temporada 2023 de los Rams: atrapadas de Puka Nacua, un juego ganador de Matthew Stafford y más

Las 5 mejores jugadas ofensivas de la temporada 2023 de los Rams. 
news

Top 5 defensive plays from Rams' 2023 season: Timely sacks from rookies, impressive interceptions and more 

TheRams.com looks back on the team's top five defensive plays from the 2023 season. 
news

Top 5 offensive plays from Rams' 2023 season: Puka Nacua catches, a Matthew Stafford game-winner and more

TheRams.com looks back on the team's top five offensive plays from the 2023 season. 
news

Top takeaways from Les Snead's end-of-season press conference: 2024 first-round pick, extension candidates, cap space approach, special teams and more

What we learned from Rams general manager Les Snead's end-of-2023 season video conference on Friday. 
news

Eric Henderson hired by USC as Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator

Rams defensive line coach Eric Henderson has departed to take on an expanded role with USC.
news

Top takeaways from McVay's end-of-season presser: Injury updates, roster eval timeline, coaching staff continuity and more

What we learned from Rams head coach Sean McVay's end-of-2023-season video conference held Wednesday. 
Advertising