Early 2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Which direction might Rams go if they make selection with their first-round pick?

Jeremiah writes that he could see the Rams going in the direction of quarterback with this selection.

"The Rams could follow the Packers' Aaron Rodgers-to-Jordan Love blueprint and begin developing a passer behind Matthew Stafford," Jeremiah writes. "If they don't go that route, continuing to add pass rushers would be a smart move."

Latu, 6-foot-5, 265 pounds, started in all 12 games for the Bruins in 2023 and was the program's first-ever of the Lombardi Award, the Ted Hendricks Award and the Polynesian Defensive Player of the Year honor after leading the country in tackles for loss per game (1.8) and ranking fourth nationally and second in the Pac-12 in sacks per game average (1.08).

"As Matthew Stafford heads toward his age-36 season, the Rams could target his eventual replacement early in the 2024 draft," Brooks writes. "Nix's experience and maturity fits a locker room that takes a business-like approach to preparation."

Nix, 6-2, 217, ended his five-year college career breaking the NCAA's single-season record for completion percentage at 77.44%, surpassing former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones' 77.36% in 2020. Nix also threw for 4,08 yards with 45 touchdowns against just three interceptions in his final collegiate season.

"The Rams got outstanding play from two rookie defensive linemen in edge rusher Byron Young (8 sacks) and tackle Kobie Turner (9 sacks), but they're relatively thin along the defensive line," Kiper wrote as part of his analysis. "Can they find another impact edge rusher, this time in Round 1, to help a defense that finished 30th in takeaways (15)?"

Verse, 6-4, 253, had nine sacks, 41 total tackles, 11 QB hits, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick for the Seminoles in 11 games played in 2023.

A unanimous consensus All-American, the 6-1, 203 DeJean posted 41 total tackles, two interceptions and five pass breakups while starting the first 10 games before suffering a season-ending injury in practice.