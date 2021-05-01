Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams select DL Earnest Brown IV with 174th pick

May 01, 2021 at 12:22 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Northwestern defensive lineman ﻿Earnest Brown IV﻿ with the 174th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-4 1/2, 270-pound Brown took home All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition in 2020 – his first season as a starter – after collecting 32 tackles (8.5 for loss) one sack and four pass breakups. His 8.5 tackles for loss ranked second on the Wildcats last season.

It was a bounce-back response by Brown to a 2019 junior season in which he played only six games due to injury and posted 15 tackles (2.5 for loss), two sacks and two pass breakups as a reserve.

PHOTOS: Meet DL Earnest Brown IV

Take a look at photos of defensive lineman Earnest Brown IV from his time at Northwestern.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) is pulled down by Northwestern defensive end Earnest Brown IV (99) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Northwestern University Football against Maryland Oct 24, 2020 in Evanston, Ill.
Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2020
Northwestern's Earnest Brown IV, participates in the school's Pro Day football workout for NFL scouts Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Northwestern University Football against Illinois December 12, 2020 in Evanston, Ill
Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2020
Ohio State running back Trey Sermon (8) runs with the ball past Northwestern defensive end Earnest Brown IV (99) during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Northwestern's Earnest Brown IV runs in the 40 yard-dash during the school's Pro Day football workout for NFL scouts Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Northwestern's Earnest Brown IV tries to block Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Northwestern University Football in Citrus Bowl 2021 in Orlando, FL January 1, 2021 at Camping World Stadium against Auburn University
Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2021
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) escapes pressure from Northwestern defensive end Earnest Brown IV during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Northwestern University Football in Citrus Bowl 2021 in Orlando, FL January 1, 2021 at Camping World Stadium against Auburn University
Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2021
Northwestern defensive end Earnest Brown IV recovers an Auburn fumble during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Northwestern beat Auburn 35-19. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Northwestern University Football against Iowa October 31, 2020 in Iowa City, IA in Kinnick Stadium.
Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2020
Northwestern University Football against Illinois December 12, 2020 in Evanston, Ill
Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2020
Northwestern University Football in Citrus Bowl 2021 in Orlando, FL January 1, 2021 at Camping World Stadium against Auburn University
Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2021
Northwestern University Football in Citrus Bowl 2021 in Orlando, FL January 1, 2021 at Camping World Stadium against Auburn University
Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2021
Northwestern University Football against Maryland Oct 24, 2020 in Evanston, Ill.
Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2020
Northwestern University Football against Iowa October 31, 2020 in Iowa City, IA in Kinnick Stadium.
Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2020
Northwestern University Football against Nebraska November 7, 2020 in Evanston, Ill
Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2020
Northwestern University football against Michigan State November 28, 2020 in East Lansing, MI
Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2020
Northwestern University football against Michigan State November 28, 2020 in East Lansing, MI
Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2020
Northwestern University Football against Iowa October 31, 2020 in Iowa City, IA in Kinnick Stadium.
Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2020
Northwestern University Football against Purdue November 14, 2020 in West Lafayette, Ind.
Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2020
