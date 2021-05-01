Rams select DL Earnest Brown IV with 174th pick

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Northwestern defensive lineman Earnest Brown IV with the 174th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The 6-foot-4 1/2, 270-pound Brown took home All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition in 2020 – his first season as a starter – after collecting 32 tackles (8.5 for loss) one sack and four pass breakups. His 8.5 tackles for loss ranked second on the Wildcats last season.
It was a bounce-back response by Brown to a 2019 junior season in which he played only six games due to injury and posted 15 tackles (2.5 for loss), two sacks and two pass breakups as a reserve.
Take a look at photos of defensive lineman Earnest Brown IV from his time at Northwestern.