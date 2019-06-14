Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Entering year three with McVay, Goff mastering the offensive scheme

Jun 14, 2019 at 12:39 PM

Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

As a quarterback moves into his fourth year, there are certain expectations — especially for one selected at No. 1 overall.

Especially since Sean McVay took over as Los Angeles' head coach in 2017, Jared Goff has grown into one of the better quarterbacks in the league. As McVay often likes to say, Goff is what makes the Rams' offensive system work given what he can do on the field.

Last year alone, Goff's numbers improved across the board — finishing with 4,688 yards passing, 32 touchdowns, and a 64.9 completion percentage.

But because Goff won't even turn 25 until mid-October, he still has plenty of room to grow as a professional. And given that he's about to start his third year in the offensive system, passing game coordinator Shane Waldron said he's noticed the young signal-caller growing in his mastery of the scheme.

"The first year, he's really learning it, last year, he had a great ownership of it, and now it's his time to really master the system as a whole, and he's done a great job of that," Waldron said. "Just his big-picture understanding of every player, whether it's a run or pass, his understanding of protections, his ability to keep working on maybe getting through, if a particular look doesn't happen, getting through some progressions, and just really making it hard on him in that regard throughout OTAs to really force more of the strenuous situations that are going to occur, so that when they do occur in season, we are prepared and ready to attack that."

For his part, Goff said this week that he's feeling more comfortable and confident mainly because of the time he's spent within the system.

"I think just the more reps you get, the more times on task, and the more times you see looks and are able to execute plays that have different defensive looks — it's just about time," Goff said. "Like anything else you do, it's just about time and continuing to get better at it."

And this is something his teammates can notice, too. While wide receiver Cooper Kupp wasn't on the field for full-speed drills during the offseason program, he was out there for the club's 11-on-11 jog-thru periods.

"I think the word that comes to mind is comfortability," Kupp said. "He's sitting back in the picket and being able to, just before the play starts, being able to get us in and out of things. I think his comfortability and just being vocal about protections, communication going from him outwards has been incredible. Just even the time I've been sitting on the sidelines and watching them go full speed, his command of the offense has just grown."

"I'm excited because we've got six weeks here working together and then training camp — so just another good bit of time before Week 1," Kupp continued. "So there's time for that to continue to grow and I know that he's going to attack it. He's comfortable with it, but he's not comfortable with where he's at obviously. I think that's the good thing about Jared, he's going to continue to attack that."

