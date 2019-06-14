Entering year three with McVay, Goff mastering the offensive scheme

For his part, Goff said this week that he's feeling more comfortable and confident mainly because of the time he's spent within the system.

"I think just the more reps you get, the more times on task, and the more times you see looks and are able to execute plays that have different defensive looks — it's just about time," Goff said. "Like anything else you do, it's just about time and continuing to get better at it."

And this is something his teammates can notice, too. While wide receiver Cooper Kupp wasn't on the field for full-speed drills during the offseason program, he was out there for the club's 11-on-11 jog-thru periods.

"I think the word that comes to mind is comfortability," Kupp said. "He's sitting back in the picket and being able to, just before the play starts, being able to get us in and out of things. I think his comfortability and just being vocal about protections, communication going from him outwards has been incredible. Just even the time I've been sitting on the sidelines and watching them go full speed, his command of the offense has just grown."