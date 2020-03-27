Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

ESPN, NFL to kick off weekly re-airings of classic Monday Night Football games with Rams-Chiefs from 2018

Mar 27, 2020 at 03:46 PM
ESPN today announced it is partnering with the NFL to re-air classic Monday Night Football games over the next five weeks, beginning with 2018's Rams-Chiefs game next Monday at 5 p.m. pacific time.

"These games reflect efforts by ESPN and the NFL to deliver fans some of their favorite sports moments as a small but welcomed distraction in the middle of a difficult and unprecedented time," the network said in a press release.

The 54-51 Los Angeles win marked the highest-scoring game in Monday Night Football history. It also earned a spot on multiple NFL records' lists, including:

  • First game in league history in which both teams scored more than 50 points.
  • Third-most combined points scored in a game.
  • Second-most combined touchdowns scored (14).

Jared Goff became the first quarterback in Rams history to have multiple 400-yard and four-touchdown passing games with his performance. Additionally, linebacker Samson Ebukam scored two defensive touchdowns – one fumble recovery and one interception – en route to earning NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Click here to view the complete schedule for the Monday Night Football classics broadcasts.

