Falcons hire Raheem Morris as head coach

On October 12, 2020, Raheem Morris was named interim head coach of the Falcons.

More than three years later, he'll have the title full-time – no interim tag.

Atlanta on Thursday announced it hired Morris as its next head coach, replacing Arthur Smith.

Morris, 47, spent the previous three seasons as the Rams' defensive coordinator, highlighted by guiding Los Angeles' defense during the team's Super Bowl LVI-winning 2021 campaign. Los Angeles allowed the sixth-fewest rushing yards per game during the regular season that year and held three of its four opponents to 20 or fewer points in the postseason, including the Bengals in the Super Bowl.

This past season, Morris guided a young Rams defense to five shut-out halves (first half at Colts, vs. Commanders; second half at Seahawks, vs. Cardinals and at 49ers). Opponents scored 23 or fewer points in 12 of the Rams' 17 regular season games.

Morris, whose first NFL head coach job was with the Buccaneers from 2009-11, has been widely-regarded as overdue for his next opportunity in that role, with Rams players (current and former), executives and coaches all vouching for his candidacy during this cycle and previous ones.

Rams general manager Les Snead began his end-of-season press conference last Friday with a 3-minute monologue stumping for Morris and the value he would bring to an organization as its head coach.

"No. 1, I think we all know, great human being," Snead said on Jan. 19 as part of that monologue. "The guy is coded to respect everyone, to build a relationship with everyone no matter where you're at in the organization. What's awesome is as he does that, you just see the respect flow back in his direction. He's coded for that. It's a superpower that I think would help any organization.

"He's a highly intelligent human being that happened to choose football, and probably could have done a lot of things in life, but chose the path of football."

"He is a phenomenal leader, a great coach, a great friend," Rams head coach Sean McVay said on Jan. 12. "I can't say enough good things about him. but what I remember is as soon as we were able to get him on board, there was an immediate excitement from everybody that he touched in this building whether it be players, coaches, staff, and he's got that magnetism about him where he is just saying something's different about this guy and he's really special."

Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff made the case for Morris earlier this month during an interview with NFL Network's Peter Schrager on Good Morning Football.