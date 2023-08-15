First Look: Busy Preseason Week 2 concludes with Rams hosting Raiders at SoFi Stadium

Notable Raiders additions

Signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a 3-year deal in March: With Derek Carr getting released and Jarrett Stidham – who started the final two games of the season – signing a two-year deal with the Broncos, Las Vegas had a clear and obvious need for a new starter under center. Thus, they turned to the veteran Garoppolo, whom the Rams are very familiar with having played the previous six seasons with the 49ers.

Selected defensive end Tyree Wilson seventh overall in this year's NFL Draft: Wilson was placed on the non-football injury list ahead of camp and has yet to take the field, but will give the Raiders a formidable pass-rushing tandem with Maxx Crosby once healthy.

Top performers in 2022

Carr completed 305 of 502 pass attempts for 3,522 yards with 24 touchdowns against 14 interceptions while starting all 15 games he played in prior to being benched for Stidham the final two weeks of the season.

RB Josh Jacobs carried the Raiders backfield with 340 rushing attempts for 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns.

WR Davante Adams led all Las Vegas receivers with 100 receptions for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Crosby's 12.5 sacks paced the Raiders defense, while S Duron Harmon, LB Denzel Perryman and CB Amik Robertson each recorded two interceptions.

K Daniel Carlson had a First-Team All-Pro season after making 34 of 37 field goal attempts and 35 of 36 extra point attempts. P A.J. Cole III had a Pro Bowl seasona fter averaging 43.8 yards per punt and landing 26 of his 59 punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

It will almost feel like three preseason games are being played this week instead of one. And in that regard, it presents three important opportunities in the roster evaluation process.

Joint practices with the Raiders on Wednesday and Thursday effectively resemble preseason games for starters like Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald. For less established players, it's additional competitive opportunities to prove themselves.

In joint practices, Adams will provide a strong test for the Rams' young secondary, as will Crosby as Los Angeles sorts out its offensive line.