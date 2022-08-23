First Look: Rams head to Cincinnati to take on Bengals in 2022 preseason finale

The Rams wrap up the preseason travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 3 p.m. pacific time on ABC7.

In advance of the contest, here is your first look at Rams-Bengals:

Notable Bengals additions

Signed center/guard Ted Karras to a 3-year deal in March. One of a couple key reinforcements to the offensive line, Karras arrived in Cincinnati after spending last season with the New England Patriots, where he served as their starting left guard from Week 7 onward.

Selected defensive back Dax Hill 31st overall in 2022 NFL Draft. While Hill played slot corner at Michigan, he's transitioned to safety for the Bengals and performed as advertised through two preseason games.

Re-signed cornerback Tre Flowers to a 1-year deal. A waiver wire pickup, Flowers' postseason performance earned him a return to Cincinnati as a key piece to its secondary.

Top performers in 2021

QB Joe Burrow completed 366 of 520 pass attempts for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns against 14 interceptions.

RB Joe Mixon led Cincinnati's backfield with 292 carries for 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns.

WR Ja'Marr Chase finished as the Bengals' leading receiver as a rookie with 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns.

LB Logan Wilson led Cincinnati's defense with a team-best 100 total tackles and four interceptions.

On special teams, rookie K Evan McPherson made 28 of 33 field goal attempts and 46 of 48 extra point attempts, while P Kevin Huber averaged 46.4 yards per punt across 66 punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

With two joint practices scheduled to take place this week plus the final preseason game, there's going to be plenty of opportunity for young players to show their development, and in some cases, one final push for a roster spot ahead of next Tuesday's roster reduction to 53.

Those opportunities are especially valuable for rookies like Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick, who have carried over impressive training camp performances into preseason games.

Meanwhile, it will be another chance for undrafted free agent rookie wide receiver Lance McCutcheon to build on two impressive preseason performances thus far.