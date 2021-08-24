First Look: Rams travel to Denver to wrap up preseason against Broncos

After playing their first two preseason games at home, the Rams head to Denver, Colorado to take on the Broncos for their third and final preseason game. Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. pacific time on ABC-7.

In advance of the contest, here is your first look at Rams-Broncos:

Notable Broncos additions

Acquired QB Teddy Bridgewater in a trade with the Panthers on April 28: Denver sent its 2021 sixth-round pick to Carolina for Bridgewater, adding the seven-year veteran to its quarterback room to compete with third-year pro Drew Lock.

Denver sent its 2021 sixth-round pick to Carolina for Bridgewater, adding the seven-year veteran to its quarterback room to compete with third-year pro Drew Lock. Drafted CB Pat Surtain II ninth overall in this year's draft: The Alabama standout is expected to bring versatility to the Broncos' secondary, and had a pick-six in his first NFL game.

Top performers in 2020

Lock completed 254 of 443 pass attempts for 2,933 yards with 16 touchdowns against 15 interceptions.

RB Melvin Gordon led Denver's ground attack with 215 carries for 986 yards and nine touchdowns, with RB Phillip Lindsay chipping in 118 carries for 502 yards and one touchdown.

WRs Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick paced the Broncos' receivers. Jeudy had 52 receptions for 856 yards and three touchdowns, while Patrick had 51 for 742 and six.

S Justin Simmons snagged a team-high five interceptions, while linebacker Alexnader Johnson tallied a team-high 124 total tackles.

On special teams, K Brandon McManus made 28 of 34 field goal attempts and 24 of 27 extra point attempts. P Sam Martin averaged 46.8 yards per punt, tied with the Chargers' Ty Long for ninth-most in the league.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

Quarterbacks will likely be the center of attention in Saturday's game. Or at least leading into it.

On the Broncos side, they have a quarterback competition which could be called as early as this week. If it doesn't, expect to see both Bridgewater and Lock getting reps against the Rams on Saturday.