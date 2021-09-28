Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

First Look: Rams and Cardinals square off in battle of undefeated NFC West teams in Week 4

Sep 28, 2021 at 03:53 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams (3-0) are back at SoFi Stadium in Week 4, this time hosting the Arizona Cardinals (3-0) as both clubs aim to remain undefeated on the season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Cardinals, presented by Cedars-Sinai:

Notable Cardinals additions

  • Acquired C Rodney Hudson in a trade with the Raiders on March 17: Looking to upgrade at center, Arizona also acquired a seventh-rough pick with Hudson from Las Vegas in exchange for a third-round pick in this year's draft. Hudson has already made an impact as the anchor of the Cardinals' offensive line.
  • Signed RB James Conner to a one-year deal on April 13: Following Kenyan Drake's departure in free agency, the Cardinals effectively replaced him with Conner, who spent his first four seasons with the Steelers. Operating in tandem with starter Chase Edmonds, Conner so far has produced 35 carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns through three games.

Top performers in Week 3

QB Kyler Murray completed 28 of 34 pass attempts for 316 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception, but did rush seven times for 19 yards and one touchdown in the Cardinals' 31-19 win over the Jaguars.

Conner and Edmonds shared the team lead in carries with 11 each, but Conner led it in rushing overall with 43 yards and two touchdowns.

WR A.J. Green paced the Cardinals receivers with 112 receiving yards on five catches, while Edmonds (49 yards) and WR Christian Kirk (104 yards) each led the team with seven catches.

S Byron Murphy snagged two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, while LB Jordan Hicks led Arizona's defense with 12 total tackles.

On special teams, K Matt Prater made 1 of 2 field goal attempts and all four of his extra point attempts, while P Andy Lee averaged 50.6 yards per punt across five punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

It's still early in the season, but considering how tight the NFC West race has been over the last four years, the magnitude of a division game at any point can't be understated – especially with a Thursday night game against Seahawks looming the following week.

Sunday is a battle for first place in the division, then comes the short turnaround to prep for a second-straight game against a divisional opponent. Collectively, it's a two-game stretch bound to have implications for the division later this season.

For the Rams, their biggest obstacle to a 4-0 start and moving into first place in the NFC West is Murray and the Cardinals' high-scoring offense.

His dual-threat skillset has been on full display through the first three weeks of the season, with a rushing touchdown in every game so far while averaging 335 passing yards per game; meanwhile, the Cardinals are averaging 34.3 points per game.

That explosiveness from Murray and the Cardinals' receivers – DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore and A.J. Green – makes this week another big one for the Rams' secondary in order for them to come away with a win. Limit their effectiveness and overall impact, and have outside linebacker Leonard Floyd do what he was re-signed to do (help contain quarterbacks like Murray), and Los Angeles should be well-positioned for a victory.

