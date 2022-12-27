First Look: Rams take on Chargers on New Year's Day at SoFi Stadium

The Rams (5-10) are on the road in Week 17 as the visitors at SoFi Stadium, taking on the Chargers (9-6). Kickoff in Inglewood, Calif. is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. pacific time on CBS.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Chargers.

Notable Chargers additions

Acquired OLB Khalil Mack in a trade with the Bears in March: Sending a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick to Chicago for Mack, the Chargers acquired a veteran edge defender who not only leads the team with eight sacks but has also provided a strong leadership presence.

Signed DT Sebastian Joseph-Day to 3-year deal in March: One of several defensive reinforcements for head coach Brandon Staley this offseason, Joseph-Day's familiarity with that system made him an ideal fit for what Staley wanted to accomplish on that side of the ball. The former Ram has 51 total tackles – including a career-best eight for loss which ranks second on the team – through 14 games played in his first season as a Charger.

Top performers in Week 16

QB Justin Herbert completed 24 of 31 pass attempts for 235 yards with one interception in the Chargers' 20-3 win over the Colts in Indianapolis on Monday Night Football.

RB Austin Ekeler led the Chargers backfield with 18 carries for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

WR Keenan Allen was Herbert's top target with a team-high 11 catches for 104 yards.

DL Morgan Fox's two sacks paced a Chargers defense that registered seven against the Colts; Fox also had six total tackles. Cornerback Michael Davis, cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. and safety Derwin James Jr. each recorded an interception.

On special teams, K Cameron Dicker made both of his field goal attempts and both of his extra point attempts, while P J.K. Scott averaged 38.3 yards per punt across four punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

Who's the next young player poised to step up and have a big game?

The Rams have seen promising efforts from rookies like defensive backs Cobie Durant and Russ Yeast and others like outside linebacker Michael Hoecht and defensive tackle Larrell Murchison.

Opportunity continues to knock in Week 17, not only for those players to continue build on their recent performances, but for others to emerge as well.