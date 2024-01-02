Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

First Look: Rams close out regular season with road game against 49ers in Week 18

Jan 02, 2024 at 10:27 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The Rams are on the road again, finishing out the regular season with a road trip to San Francisco to take on the 49ers. Kickoff on Sunday from Levi's Stadium is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. pacific time on FOX. 

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-49ers. 

Notable 49ers additions

  • Acquired DE Chase Young in a trade with the Commanders on Oct. 31:Young's arrival reinforced a pass rush with the reigning defensive player of the year and another former top-five pick in Nick Bosa. Young has 8 total tackles and 2.5 sacks in eight games with San Francisco. 
  • Signed DL Sebastian Joseph-Day to a 1-year deal on Dec. 27:Waived by the Chargers last month, Joseph-Day landed in the Bay Area. He made his 49ers debut last week, playing 11 defensive snaps but not recording any snaps against Washington.

Top performers in Week 17

QB Brock Purdy completed 22 of 28 pass attempts for 230 yards and 2 touchdowns in the 49ers' 27-10 win over the Commanders. 

RB Elijah Mitchell ended up as San Francisco's leading rusher with 17 carries for 80 yards and 1 touchdown after Christian McCaffrey left the game with a calf injury. 

WR Brandon Aiyuk led 49ers receivers with 7 catches for 114 yards and 1 touchdown. 

Defensively, LB Dre Greenlaw had 10 total tackles, while CB Charvarius Ward and CB Deommodore Lenoir each recorded an interception. 

On special teams, K Jake Moody made both of his field goal attempts and all three of his extra point attempts, while P Mitch Wishnowsky averaged 38 yards per punt across two punts. 

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

Who's in? And who's a healthy scratch out?

We already know McCaffrey will not play this week because of that calf strain. But as far as starters who are healthy, who will we or won't we be seeing?

McVay on Monday said the Rams are working through those things right now, with more clarity on Wednesday. 

"The interesting thing is, different than in the preseason and stuff like that, you have a lot more numbers," McVay said. "You still have 53 guys on your active roster. You got to have 48 up on game day. You have the availability to flex some people up so that's something that we're working through. That could be a possibility. But we still have to be ready to go and put together a good week of preparation and try to do a good job of playing well on Sunday."

There's lots of variables in play there, whether it be the "weight-bearing walls" of the roster like Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp or the pursuit of NFL rookie records for Puka Nacua (needs 4 receptions and 29 receiving yards to break each one respectively).

Related Content

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 18

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 18 regular season road game against the 49ers. 
news

NFC playoff picture: No. 6 seed or No. 7 seed in play for Rams in Week 18, plus which games will impact Wild Card round opponent

Here's what the playoff seeding scenarios are for the Los Angeles Rams heading into their Week 18 regular season finale against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

McVay: Bobby Brown III sustained hyperextended knee but expected to be 'good to go' for Week 18 at 49ers, plus updates on Joe Noteboom, Alaric Jackson, Tyler Higbee, Jordan Fuller, Desjuan Johnson and Alex Ward

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on nose tackle Bobby Brown III, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom, offensive lineman Alaric Jackson tight end Tyler Higbee, defensive back Jordan Fuller, defensive end Desjuan Johnson and long snapper Alex Ward coming out of Sunday's Week 17 game against the Giants. 
news

Rams waive Lucas Havrisik; McVay says team will bring back Brett Maher

The Rams have waived kicker Lucas Havrisik and will bring back Brett Maher to handle that role. 
news

"Dureza física y mental": los implacables Rams ganan cardíaco juego y avanzan a los playoffs cuando ya volaban de regreso | Resumen del partido

La victoria sobre los Giants se combina con la derrota de Seattle ante Pittsburgh para que Los Ángeles, que a media temporada estaban con récord de 3-6, obtengan su boleto
news

Rams at 49ers Week 18 kickoff time, TV designation set

The kickoff for the Rams' Week 18 road game against the 49ers on FOX has been announced. 
news

Rams clinch playoff berth with win over Giants and Seahawks loss to Steelers

The Los Angeles Rams are playoff bound after defeating the Giants and getting some help from the Steelers in Week 17.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 26-25 Week 17 road win over Giants

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's postgame press conferences following the team's 26-25 win over the Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. 
news

Game Recap: Rams hang on to defeat Giants 26-25

Giants kicker Mason Crosby misses 54-yard field goal attempt with 34 seconds left, giving Rams the road victory. 
news

Alaric Jackson and Ochaun Mathis among Rams' inactives for Week 17 at Giants

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 17 regular season game between the Rams and the Giants at MetLife Stadium. 
news

Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 17 regular season matchup

How to watch, listen to and live stream Rams at Giants on December 31, 2023.
Advertising