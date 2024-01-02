First Look: Rams close out regular season with road game against 49ers in Week 18

The Rams are on the road again, finishing out the regular season with a road trip to San Francisco to take on the 49ers. Kickoff on Sunday from Levi's Stadium is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-49ers.

Notable 49ers additions

Acquired DE Chase Young in a trade with the Commanders on Oct. 31: Young's arrival reinforced a pass rush with the reigning defensive player of the year and another former top-five pick in Nick Bosa. Young has 8 total tackles and 2.5 sacks in eight games with San Francisco.

Signed DL Sebastian Joseph-Day to a 1-year deal on Dec. 27:Waived by the Chargers last month, Joseph-Day landed in the Bay Area. He made his 49ers debut last week, playing 11 defensive snaps but not recording any snaps against Washington.

Top performers in Week 17

QB Brock Purdy completed 22 of 28 pass attempts for 230 yards and 2 touchdowns in the 49ers' 27-10 win over the Commanders.

RB Elijah Mitchell ended up as San Francisco's leading rusher with 17 carries for 80 yards and 1 touchdown after Christian McCaffrey left the game with a calf injury.

WR Brandon Aiyuk led 49ers receivers with 7 catches for 114 yards and 1 touchdown.

Defensively, LB Dre Greenlaw had 10 total tackles, while CB Charvarius Ward and CB Deommodore Lenoir each recorded an interception.

On special teams, K Jake Moody made both of his field goal attempts and all three of his extra point attempts, while P Mitch Wishnowsky averaged 38 yards per punt across two punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

Who's in? And who's a healthy scratch out?

We already know McCaffrey will not play this week because of that calf strain. But as far as starters who are healthy, who will we or won't we be seeing?

McVay on Monday said the Rams are working through those things right now, with more clarity on Wednesday.

"The interesting thing is, different than in the preseason and stuff like that, you have a lot more numbers," McVay said. "You still have 53 guys on your active roster. You got to have 48 up on game day. You have the availability to flex some people up so that's something that we're working through. That could be a possibility. But we still have to be ready to go and put together a good week of preparation and try to do a good job of playing well on Sunday."