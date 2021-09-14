Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

First Look: Rams travel to Indianapolis to take on Colts for first road game of 2021 season

Sep 14, 2021 at 02:12 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

After opening the 2021 season with a 34-14 win over the Bears at SoFi Stadium in Week 1, the Rams (1-0) are headed to Indianapolis to take on the Colts (0-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 2 for their first road game of the year. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your first look at Rams-Colts:

Notable Colts additions

  • Acquired QB Carson Wentz in a trade with the Eagles on March 17: In wake of Philip Rivers' retirement, Indianapolis sent a 2021 third round draft pick and a conditional 2022 second round pick to Philadelphia for Wentz. The Colts are counting on the reunion of Wentz and head coach Frank Reich to produce the same success that partnership achieved – Reich was Wentz's offensive coordinator with the Eagles from 2016-17; in 2017, Wentz passed for a career-high 33 touchdowns against only seven interceptions, finishing with 3,296 yards.
  • Signed OT Eric Fisher to a one-year deal on May 12: Four months after longtime starting left tackle Anthony Castanzo announced his retirement, the Colts signed Fisher as his replacement and Wentz's blindside protector. Currently in his ninth NFL season, the two-time Pro Bowl selection Fisher spent his first eight seasons with the Chiefs. While Fisher still hasn't made his Colts debut yet – he was ruled out for Week 1 with an Achilles injury – Reich indicated it's possible he could return this week.

Top performers in Week 1

Wentz completed 25 of 38 pass attempts for 251 yards and two touchdowns with one lost fumble in the Colts' 28-16 loss to the Seahawks.

RB Jonathan Taylor led Indianapolis' backfield with 17 carries for 56 yards, and was also the team's leading receiver with 60 yards. Taylor and RB Nyheim Hines also tied for the team lead in catches with six each (Hines had 48 receiving yards).

WR Zach Pascal was on the receiving end of both of Wentz's touchdown passes, also finishing with four catches for 43 yards.

S Khari Willis and LB Bobby Okereke paced the Colts defense with seven total tackles each, while DL DeForest Buckner and CB Kenny Moore each chipped in a sack. LB Darious Leonard tallied five total tackles and a forced fumble. Defensive end 2021 first-round pick Kwity Paye recovered Leonard's forced fumble and added three total tackles in his NFL debut.

On special teams, K Rodrigo Blankenship made his lone field goal attempt (21 yards) and lone extra point attempt, while P Rigoberto Sanchez averaged 46.8 yards per punt across four punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

For those who study the line of scrimmage closely, this game's battle in the trenches will be for you.

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald versus the Colts' Quenton Nelson will present one of the top individual matchups seen this season. Donald was named a First Team All-Pro for the sixth-straight season and to the Pro Bowl for a seventh-straight season, while Nelson is coming off his third-straight First Team All-Pro Selection and third-straight Pro Bowl nod.

From a broader perspective, a motivated Colts offensive line likely awaits the Rams' defensive front seven this weekend. After Wentz was sacked three times and under pressure on 20 of his 44 dropbacks, according to Pro Football Focus – Reich's assessment after watching the film was that the protection was not up to the Colts' standards. That group will also look different if Fisher ends up being available.

