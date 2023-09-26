Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

First Look: Rams return to Midwest in Week 4 for matchup with Colts 

Sep 26, 2023 at 01:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The Rams are back on the road and in the Midwest in Week 4, paying a visit to Indianapolis to take on the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kickoff on Sunday is scheduled for 10 a.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Colts:

Notable Colts additions

  • Selected QB Anthony Richardson fourth overall in this year's draft: The Florida product is a dynamic playmaker with big-time arm talent and the ability to keep opposing defenses on their toes with his ability to run and make plays off-schedule.
  • Signed K Matt Gay to a four-year deal: A familiar name to Rams fans, Gay has been reliable for the Colts this season, making all six of his field goal attempts and all eight of his extra point attempts.

Top performers in Week 3

Filling in for an injured Richardson (concussion protocol), backup QB Gardner Minshew completed 27 of 44 pass attempts for 227 yards with one touchdown in the Colts' 22-19 overtime win over the Ravens in Baltimore.

RB Zack Moss carried Indianapolis' backfield with 30 rushing attempts for 122 yards.

WR Michael Pittman led Colts receivers with nine catches for 77 yards.

LB Zaire Franklin led Indianapolis' defense with 15 total tackles and one sack.

On special teams, Gay made all 5 of his field goal attempts – including the game-winner in overtime – and his lone extra point attempt, while P Rigoberto Sanchez averaged 46.4 yards per punt across seven punts, with three of those landing inside the Ravens' 20-yard line.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

For the Rams defense, it's the health of Richardson as he remains in the NFL's concussion protocol. His skillset is different than Minshew's, as mentioned earlier, and would likely impact how Los Angeles approaches its defensive game plan should he be available.

For the Rams offense, it's the health of their offensive line. Starting left tackle Alaric Jackson left Monday Night Football against the Bengals with a thigh injury and did not return. Starting right guard Joe Noteboom had a knee injury that caused him to exit the game for a little bit before he eventually returned.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said postgame that he "felt like making a two-man switch wasn't in the best interest," as far as moving Noteboom to left tackle after Jackson went down and presumably moving Anchrum to right guard in place of Noteboom, but "we'll look at the tape and figure out if that's something that we want to do moving forward if Alaric is out for an extended period of time." Thus, Jackson's status bears watching, especially as Los Angeles prepares for against an Indianapolis defense that registered four sacks against Baltimore last week.

