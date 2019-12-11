First Look: Rams travel to Dallas to face Cowboys

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

The Cowboys enter this week as one of the more fascinating teams in the NFL.

They're one of the league's most talented teams, as their statistical rankings in several key categories show and narrowly lost to several teams scheduled to qualify for the playoffs. Still, their corresponding 6-7 record is enough for a share of first place in their division with the Eagles, and, thanks to their Week 7 win over Philadelphia, they own the head-to-head tiebreaker for the fourth seed in the NFC playoff picture.