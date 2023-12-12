Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

First Look: Rams host Commanders at SoFi Stadium in Week 15

Dec 12, 2023 at 10:42 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The Rams begin a stretch of playing two home games in five days hosting the Commanders on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 pacific time on CBS. 

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Commanders, presented by the movie Migration:

Notable Commanders additions

  • Selected Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. in the first round of this year's draft: The No. 16 overall pick had some early-season struggles and saw his role change from starter to reserve. He became a starter again in Week 10, only to sustain an elbow injury in that game against the Giants that has sidelined him for each of Washington's last two games. 
  • Selected Kentucky RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. in the sixth round of this year's draft:Rodriguez contributed primarily on special teams for the first 10 weeks of the season before seeing greater involvement on offense over the last three weeks, in part due to injuries at the position. If Brian Robinson Jr. – who has handled the early-down work for the Commanders – ends up being unavailable this week due to a hamstring injury, Rodriguez would likely see more snaps. He has 31 carries for 154 yards in 11 games. 

Top performers in Week 13 (Commanders had their bye in Week 14)

QB Sam Howell completed 12 of 23 pass attempts for 127 yards with an interception in the Commanders' 45-15 loss to the Dolphins.

Robinson paced Washington's backfield with 53 rushing yards on 7 carries. 

WR Curtis Samuel led Commanders receivers with 65 yards on 4 receptions. 

LB Cody Barton had 11 total tackles for Washington's defense. 

On special teams, K Joey Slye missed his lone field goal attempt (53 yards) but made his lone extra point attempt, while P Tress Way averaged 42.8 yards per punt across five punts. 

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

This will likely be a very busy game for the Rams' pass rush and secondary, given how often Howell drops back to pass. 

The fifth-leading passer in the NFL with 3,466 yards, Howell's 509 attempts are most in the league entering Week 15. However, he has also been sacked a league-most 58 times. 

Commanders assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy hasn't been shy about airing it out despite those pass protection struggles, and Howell has still managed to make something out of it, as his numbers show. 

Thus, it will be important for Los Angeles' pass rush to take advantage of that matchup on paper, and for Los Angeles' secondary to play disciplined with the way Howell and his receivers have still been able to make plays.

Related Content

news

Rams WR Demarcus Robinson on the impact he is making down the stretch & what sets QB Matthew Stafford apart | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 113

On the latest episode of Rams Revealed, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson talks about the impact he is making down the stretch & quarterback Matthew Stafford's elite abilities that set him apart.
news

Rams sign long snapper Carson Tinker

The Los Angeles Rams have signed long snapper Carson Tinker to their active roster. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 15

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 15 matchup with the Washington Commanders. 
news

McVay: Hunter Long suffered season-ending MCL injury vs. Ravens, plus updates on Rob Havenstein, Tutu Atwell, Alex Ward, Ben Skowronek and Quentin Lake

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on tight end Hunter Long, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein, wide receiver Tutu Atwell, long snapper Alex Ward, wide receiver Ben Skowronek and defensive back Quentin Lake coming out of Sunday's Week 14 game against the Ravens.
news

'For him to step up and do what he did today was pretty special': Davis Allen has promising performance vs. Ravens

Rams tight end Davis Allen found himself handling a bigger workload after Hunter Long unexpectedly left the first half of Sunday's game against the Ravens with a knee injury. 
news

Rams impresionan bajo la lluvia de Baltimore contra un gigante, pero sufren "desgarradora" y polémica derrota en tiempo extra | Resumen del partido

Los Ángeles se pone al tú por tú contra los poderosos Ravens, que se llevan la victoria con dramático regreso de patada
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 37-31 Week 14 overtime loss to Baltimore

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's postgame press conferences following the team's 37-31 road loss to the Ravens on Sunday.
news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Ravens 37-31 in overtime in Baltimore

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace's walk-off, 76-yard punt return for a touchdown in overtime the difference in Rams' overtime loss at Ravens. 
news

Mason Crosby and Tyler Higbee among Rams' inactives for Week 14 at Ravens

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 14 regular season game between the Rams and the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. 
news

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 14 regular season matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream Rams-Ravens on Sunday, December 10, 2023. 
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Ravens in Week 14

Here are 3 Keys to the Rams winning their Week 14 regular season road game against the Ravens, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
Advertising