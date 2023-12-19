Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

First Look: Rams host Saints on Thursday Night Football in Week 16

Dec 18, 2023 at 04:30 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The Rams host the Saints on Thursday Night Football in Week 16 in the final home game of the regular season for Los Angeles. Kickoff in Inglewood on Thursday is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. pacific time on Amazon Prime Video nationally and FOX 11 locally. 

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Saints, presented by Hyundai:

Notable Saints additions

  • Signed QB Derek Carr to a 4-year deal in March: After nine years with the Raiders, Carr ventured to New Orleans for a fresh start. So far, it's paid off: He's completed 67.4 percent of his passes for 16 touchdowns against 7 interceptions; his 7 interceptions are second-fewest in a single season in his career so far.
  • *Drafted Wake Forest WR A.T. Perry in the fifth round of this year's draft: *While the rookie hasn't put up big numbers this season, he's starting to see more action in wake of Michael Thomas getting placed on Injured Reserve on Nov. 21. Perry has started in each of the Saints' last three games and gives Carr a big target at 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds.

Top Performers in Week 15

Carr completed 23 of 28 pass attempts for 218 yards and 3 touchdowns in New Orleans' 24-6 win over the New York Giants.

RB Alvin Kamara was the Saints' leading rusher and receiver, tallying 16 carries for 66 yards and adding five receptions for 44 yards.

DE Tanoh Kpassgnon had a career-high 3 sacks and added six total tackles to lead New Orleans' defense.

On special teams, K Blake Grupe made his lone field goal attempt and all three of his extra point attempts, while P Lou Hedley averaged 41.8 yards per punt across four punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

The playoff push continues, and what better stakes than what Thursday night will present?

The NFC's No. 7 seed in the Rams vs. the NFC's No. 8 seed in the Saints. Both teams 7-7, separated by a game in conference record tiebreaker. A win would bring significant wind into the sails of that team's postseason chances. A loss wouldn't be debilitating, but given how close the fight for those Wild Card spots is, it's ground that would be difficult to overcome over the final two weeks.

Meanwhile, both offenses have found their stride in recent weeks, New Orleans putting up 24 or more points in three straight games, Los Angeles 28 or more in four straight games, potentially setting the stage for a high-scoring contest.

