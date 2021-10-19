Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

First Look: Rams return home to host Lions, seeking to extend win streak to three games

Oct 19, 2021 at 12:30 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

After back-to-back weeks on the road, the Rams (5-1) return home to SoFi Stadium to host the Lions (0-6) at SoFi Stadium, seeking to extend their win streak to three games. Kickoff in Inglewood, Calif. is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams vs. Lions:

Notable Lions additions:

  • Acquired quarterback Jared Goff and undisclosed draft picks in a trade with the Rams in March: The 2016 No. 1 overall pick was acquired as part of the package for quarterback Matthew Stafford. Goff has completed 159 of 238 pass attempts for 1,505 yards and seven touchdowns against four interceptions through six games.
  • Acquired defensive lineman Michael Brockers in a trade with the Rams in March: Les Snead's first draft pick as Rams general manager, Brockers has 18 total tackles and one sack through six games and a key leader for a young Lions defensive line.

Top performers in Week 6:

Goff completed 28 of 42 pass attempts for 202 yards with an interception in the Lions' 34-11 loss to the Bengals.

RB D'Andre Swift paced Detroit's backfield with 13 carries for 24 yards and one touchdown, also adding five receptions for 43 yards.

TE T.J. Hockenson led the Lions receivers with eight catches for 74 yards.

LB Derrick Barnes tallied a team-high 8 combined tackles for Detroit's defense, with cornerback Amari Oruwariye adding an interception and cornerback Jerry Jacobs a forced fumble.

On special teams, P Jack Fox averaged 55.5 yards per punt across six punts, while K Austin Seibert made his lone field goal attempt.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

Familiar faces in new places.

Part of the discussion going into this game will center around Goff and Brockers, as well Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, facing their former teams this week.

Goff helped the Rams enjoy a breakthrough period of success in their second season season in Los Angeles (also Sean McVay's first as Rams head coach). Brockers became a captain and well-respected veteran voice in the locker room.

Stafford, meanwhile, set franchise records for most career passing yards (45,109), most career pass completions (3,898 completions), most career passing touchdowns (282), most career game-winning drives (38) and most consecutive completed passes in a single game (14) during his 12 seasons in Detroit.

Between the three players, Goff and Brockers will return to more familiar faces than Stafford given the changes the Lions underwent this offseason, though the Rams had some personnel and coaching staff changes of their own on the defensive side of the ball from last year's top-ranked unit.

"Just like every other game, you know?" Stafford said, when asked postgame how he approach this week's matchup with the Lions. "That's an NFL opponent coming in our building. Do I have a ton of history with them? Absolutely. In pregame, am I gonna be saying 'hey' to some old teammates and friends, Ford family hopefully if they make the trip? Absolutely. I've got nothing but great relationships with people over there, so I have a lot of respect for the organization, the team and the ownership. It'll be just another football game once the ball is snapped, but I'll definitely try to say hey some people I haven't seen in awhile."

Goff and Brockers will likely take the same approach this week.

