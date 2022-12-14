Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

First Look: Rams head to Green Bay for Monday Night Football against the Packers in Week 15

Dec 14, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Notable Packers additions

  • Drafted WR Christian Watson in the second round of this year's NFL Draft: Injuries hampered the North Dakota State product's ability to make an impact for most of his rookie season. Then came his breakout performance against the Cowboys in Week 10, when he had four receptions for 107 yards and three touchdowns. Including that contest, he's now up to 25 receptions for 401 yards and seven touchdowns over his last four games.
  • Re-signed CB Rasul Douglas to a 3-year deal in March: The former Cardinals cornerback was one of the top storylines of the second half of the 2021 NFL season, logging five interceptions in 12 games after being claimed by Green Bay off waivers from Arizona. That production led to the Packers bringing him back on a 3-year deal, and he's currently second on the team in interceptions with two.

Top performers in Week 13 (Packers had their bye in Week 14)

QB Aaron Rodgers completed 18 of 31 pass attempts for 182 yards and one touchdown in the Packers' 28-19 win over the Bears in Chicago.

RB A.J. Dillon paced Green Bay's backfield with 18 carries for 93 yards and one touchdown.

WR Allen Lazard led the Packers' receivers with five catches for 67 yards, while Christian Watson (3 for 48) hauled in Rodgers' lone touchdown pass.

CB Jaire Alexander had seven total tackles and one interception for Green Bay's defense.

On special teams, K Mason Crosby made both of his field goal attempts and both of his extra point attempts, while P Pat O'Donnell averaged 44.7 yards per punt across three punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

Two teams who entered the season viewed as NFC contenders find themselves in much different places than envisioned when the schedule came out seven months ago.

Both have dealt with key player departures as well as attrition due to injury. Both have records they probably did not expect to have in Week 15.

That's led to the emergence of young players and the arrivals of unexpected contributors.

Which players will step up or continue to build on those opportunities gained and earned? No better chance to show it than a primetime game.

