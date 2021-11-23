First Look: Rams return from bye week to take on Packers in Green Bay

Back from their bye week, the Rams (7-3) head to the midwest to take on the Packers (8-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay (1:25 p.m. PT, FOX).

In advance of the contest, here is your first look at Rams-Packers:

Notable Packers additions

Signed LB De'Vondre Campbell to a one-year deal on June 9: The sixth-year veteran, who signed with Green Bay after spending last season with the Arizona Cardinals, is capitalizing on another short-term deal, making a team-high 95 total tackles and registering one sack, three pass breakups, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 11 games. He's an important piece to the middle of the Packers' defense.

Acquired P Corey Bojorquez in a trade with the Rams on Sept. 4: After releasing Ryan Winslow in mid-August, Green Bay had a need at the position. They addressed it by acquiring Bojorquez (and a 2023 seventh-round pick) from Los Angeles in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick. Bojorquez's 46.8 yards per punt currently ranks as the fifth-highest average in the NFL.

Top performers in Week 11

QB Aaron Rodgers completed 23 of 33 pass attempts for 385 yards and four touchdowns in the Packers' 34-31 loss to the Vikings.

Starting in place of the injured Aaron Jones, second-year RB A.J. Dillon led the Packers' backfield with 11 carries for 53 yards.

WR Davante Adams led Green Bay's receivers with seven catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns, while WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling had four catches for 123 yards and one touchdown. TE Joseph Deguara (two receptions for 37 yards) accounted for Rodgers' other touchdown.

Campbell and S Darnell Savage led the Packers' defense with seven total tackles each; LB Preston Smith wasn't far behind with six total tackles and a forced fumble.

On special teams, K Mason Crosby converted 1 of 2 field goal attempts and all four extra point attempts, while Bojorquez averaged 51 yards per punt across two punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

Similar to Week 10, the health of the opponent's offensive line is near the forefront.

Already without starting left tackle David Bakhtiari, who continues to work his way back from a knee injury, the Packers lost his replacement last week with Elgton Jenkins suffering a season-ending knee injury against the Vikings. And that's in addition to starting center Josh Myers being on Injured Reserve with a knee injury.

In other words, Green Bay heads into Week 12 down starters at two key positions along its offensive line – as Rodgers deals with a painful toe injury.

Taking advantage of such circumstances is easier said than done, though – just look at Rodgers' stat line from last week.