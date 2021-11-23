Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

First Look: Rams return from bye week to take on Packers in Green Bay

Nov 23, 2021 at 01:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Back from their bye week, the Rams (7-3) head to the midwest to take on the Packers (8-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay (1:25 p.m. PT, FOX).

In advance of the contest, here is your first look at Rams-Packers:

Notable Packers additions

  • Signed LB De'Vondre Campbell to a one-year deal on June 9: The sixth-year veteran, who signed with Green Bay after spending last season with the Arizona Cardinals, is capitalizing on another short-term deal, making a team-high 95 total tackles and registering one sack, three pass breakups, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 11 games. He's an important piece to the middle of the Packers' defense.
  • Acquired P Corey Bojorquez in a trade with the Rams on Sept. 4: After releasing Ryan Winslow in mid-August, Green Bay had a need at the position. They addressed it by acquiring Bojorquez (and a 2023 seventh-round pick) from Los Angeles in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick. Bojorquez's 46.8 yards per punt currently ranks as the fifth-highest average in the NFL.

Top performers in Week 11

QB Aaron Rodgers completed 23 of 33 pass attempts for 385 yards and four touchdowns in the Packers' 34-31 loss to the Vikings.

Starting in place of the injured Aaron Jones, second-year RB A.J. Dillon led the Packers' backfield with 11 carries for 53 yards.

WR Davante Adams led Green Bay's receivers with seven catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns, while WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling had four catches for 123 yards and one touchdown. TE Joseph Deguara (two receptions for 37 yards) accounted for Rodgers' other touchdown.

Campbell and S Darnell Savage led the Packers' defense with seven total tackles each; LB Preston Smith wasn't far behind with six total tackles and a forced fumble.

On special teams, K Mason Crosby converted 1 of 2 field goal attempts and all four extra point attempts, while Bojorquez averaged 51 yards per punt across two punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

Similar to Week 10, the health of the opponent's offensive line is near the forefront.

Already without starting left tackle David Bakhtiari, who continues to work his way back from a knee injury, the Packers lost his replacement last week with Elgton Jenkins suffering a season-ending knee injury against the Vikings. And that's in addition to starting center Josh Myers being on Injured Reserve with a knee injury.

In other words, Green Bay heads into Week 12 down starters at two key positions along its offensive line – as Rodgers deals with a painful toe injury.

Taking advantage of such circumstances is easier said than done, though – just look at Rodgers' stat line from last week.

That places a premium on a strong performance by the Rams' pass rush this week, and perhaps the Rams' secondary as well, given how Rodgers was still able to adjust and the throws he made under pressure in the second half last week.

PHOTOS: Best of Rams defense at the bye

Check out the best photos of the Los Angeles Rams defensive unit from the first ten weeks of the 2021 NFL season.

Related Content

news

Rams-Jaguars kickoff moved to 1:05 p.m. pacific time

The NFL on Tuesday announced a new kickoff time and TV network for the Rams' Dec. 5 home game against the Jaguars. 
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 12

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 12 matchup with the Green Bay Packers. 
news

Leonard Floyd sustained concussion against 49ers but expected to play at Packers; latest on Dont'e Deayon and Justin Hollins

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, cornerback Dont'e Deayon and outside linebacker Justin Hollins as they begin their preparation for Week 12 against the Packers. 
news

Five things to watch after the Rams bye week

TheRams.com identifies five storylines to pay attention to as the team return from their bye and shift their attention toward the final seven games of the regular season. 
news

Rams' 2021 Midseason Honors: MVP, Most Improved and more

With long road trips and playoff-caliber competition ahead of the Rams, J.B. Long reflects back at a handful of individual performances worth honoring through the team's first 10 games.
news

Top five plays from Rams' defense from first 10 weeks of 2021 season

At the bye week, theRams.com examines the team's top defensive plays from the first 10 weeks of the 2021 season. 
news

Top five plays from Rams' offense from first 10 weeks of 2021 season

At the bye week, theRams.com examines the team's top offensive plays from the first 10 weeks of the 2021 season. 
news

Checking in on the Rams' 2021 Draft Class at the bye week

How has the Los Angeles Rams' 2021 Draft Class fared a little over halfway through the season? We take a look here. 
news

Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller aim to make the most of bye week

Still getting acclimated to their new team, Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and outside linebacker Von Miller will be using the bye week to get further up to speed. 
news

Sean McVay promete que los Rams corregirán luego de dolorosa derrota en la Bahía: "Vamos a regresar tirando con todo"

Los 49ers interceptan pases en las primeras dos series y luego se dedican a controlar el balón para ganar 31-10 y extender su dominio reciente sobre Los Ángeles.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Odell Beckham Jr., Matthew Stafford, Von Miller and Jordan Fuller react to Week 10 loss at 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., quarterback Matthew Stafford and safety Jordan Fuller's postgame press conferences following their 31-10 loss to the 49ers on Monday Night Football. 
