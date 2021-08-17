Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

First Look: Rams wrap up preseason home slate hosting Raiders

Aug 17, 2021 at 10:55 AM
The Rams are set to host the Raiders on Saturday at SoFi Stadium for their second preseason game – and final home game of the preseason – culminating a busy week that will also include a pair of joint practices with Las Vegas. Kickoff in Inglewood, Calif. is scheduled for 7 p.m. pacific time, with the contest being televised locally on KABC-7 and nationally on NFL Network (subject to local blackouts).

In advance of the contest, here is your first look at Rams-Raiders:

Notable Raiders additions

  • Signed DT Gerald McCoy to a one-year deal on Aug. 4: The 33-year-old McCoy missed all of last season due to a torn quadriceps injury sustained during training camp with the Cowboys, but the setback is providing plenty of motivation for him.
  • Signed RB Kenyan Drake to a two-year deal in March: Drake is a familiar name to the Rams, having spent the last one and a half seasons with the Cardinals. After his one-year tender signed last season via the transition tag expired, Drake was brought into Las Vegas to complement star running back Josh Jacobs.

Top performers in 2020

QB Derek Carr completed 348 of 517 pass attempts for 4,103 yards and 27 touchdowns, against only nine interceptions.

Jacobs led the Raiders' backfield with 273 carries for 1,065 yards and 12 touchdowns, also chipping in 33 receptions for 238 yards in the passing game.

TE Darren Waller led Las Vegas' receivers with 107 receptions for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns.

S Jonathan Abram's 86 total tackles paced the Raiders defense, while S Jeff Heath led the secondary with three interceptions.

On special teams, K Daniel Carlson made 33 of 35 field goal attempts and 45 of 47 extra point attempts, while P A.J. Cole III averaged 44.1 yards per punt.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

Getting the run game going seems to be at the top of Rams head coach Sean McVay's mind this week, as the 2.4 yards per carry averaged by the Rams' running backs against the Chargers left more to be desired, in his eyes.

"The run game, it was sloppy. It wasn't very good. It didn't look clean," McVay said after Monday's practice. "There were a couple opportunities, but for the most part, I didn't think it was very good."

There were moments where individual players "did a nice job," McVay explained, but the lack of continuity – there were "a lot of guys that haven't gotten those full-speed reps before" – was evident.

"There might be a certain block or a certain angle, or the way that we're fitting a block based on where the back's landmark is that wasn't in unison," McVay said.

Las Vegas' defense is led by new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who spent the previous four seasons with the Chargers. That tenure was highlighted by the Chargers finishing with the NFL's No. 9 run defense in 2018, though it also finished 31st in 2017 and 18th in 2019 and 2020.

Ultimately, it presents a chance for the Rams to fine-tune their ground attack against a different scheme.

PHOTOS: Rams return to practice field for second week of preseason action vs. Raiders

Check out photos of Los Angeles Rams players on the practice field as they prep for the second week of preseason action against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium.

