First Look: Rams return from bye week to host Seahawks at SoFi Stadium

Nov 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The Rams are back from their bye week for a Week 11 home game against the Seahawks. Kickoff on Sunday from SoFi Stadium is scheduled 1:25 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your first look at Rams-Seahawks:

Notable Seahawks additions

  • Acquired DL Leonard Williams in a trade with the Giants on Nov. 1: Seattle sent a 2024 second-round pick and 2025 fifth-round pick to New York to bolster their defensive line with the addition of Williams, who has four total tackles (one for loss)

Top Performers in Week 10

QB Geno Smith completed 31 of 47 pass attempts for 369 yards and two touchdowns in the Seahawks' 29-26 win over the Commanders at Lumen Field.

RB Kenneth Walker III paced Seattle's backfield with 19 carries for 63 yards.

WR DK Metcalf had a team-high 98 receiving yards on seven receptions, while Walker (64-yard touchdown catch) and WR Tyler Lockett (8 catches for 92 yards and one touchdown) were on the receiving end of Smith's passing touchdowns.

LB Bobby Wagner led the Seahawks defense with 10 total tackles and half of a sack; OLB Boye Mafe added five total tackles and one sack.

On special teams, K Jason Myers made all five of his field goal attempts, including the game-winning, 43-yarder as time expired, while P Michael Dickson averaged 45.3 yards per punt across four punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

One of the best pieces of news the Rams could get returning from the bye week was multiple key contributors returning, and that will be the case in Week 11 with quarterback Matthew Stafford, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein, linebacker Ernest Jones and nose tackle Bobby Brown III all expected to be back for Sunday's game against the Seahawks. 

Their returns should help Los Angeles play at the level closer to what was seen in the first seven weeks of the season, so their returns will be a big boost, especially on the offensive side of the ball with Stafford and Havenstein back. 

Beyond that, this is a big game for reasons beyond just being a divisional matchup. 

The Seahawks are second in the NFC West behind the 49ers, the tiebreaker going to the 49ers because of the better division record. Thus, Seattle will have plenty of motivation to come away with a victory on Sunday in SoFi Stadium, not only to keep pace in the NFC West race but also remain in playoff contention. 

The Rams have work to do with re-entering the postseason conversation, but the return of experienced players and a win on Sunday would be a step in the right direction.

