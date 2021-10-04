Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

First Look: Rams head to Seattle for Thursday Night Football road game against Seahawks

Oct 04, 2021 at 09:19 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

After getting handed their first loss of the season, the Rams (3-1) will look to bounce back with a win over the Seahawks (2-2) on Thursday Night Football in Seattle (5:20 p.m. pacific time, FOX/NFL Network/Amazon).

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Seahawks:

Notable Seahawks additions

  • Signed TE Gerald Everett to a one-year deal on March 21: After spending his first four seasons with the Rams, Everett stayed in the division following the expiration of his rookie contract by signing a one-year deal with Seattle. He has eight catches for 77 yards and one touchdown in three games, but missed last week's game against the 49ers after landing on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • Hired Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator on Jan. 27: Waldron, previously the Rams' passing game coordinator, replaced Brian Schottenheimer as the leader of Seattle's offense. Seattle currently ranks 19th in the NFL in total offense at 350.3 total yards per game.

Top performers in Week 4

QB Russell Wilson completed 16 of 23 pass attempts for 149 yards and two touchdowns, also rushing four times for 26 yards and one touchdown in the Seahawks' 28-21 win over the 49ers.

RB Alex Collins paced Seattle's backfield with 44 yards on 10 carries, plus one touchdown.

WR D.K. Metcalf led all Seahawks receivers with four receptions for 65 yards and one touchdown.

On defense, LB Bobby Wagner had a team-high 10 total tackles, while S Quandre Diggs chipped in seven total tackles and an interception.

On special teams, K Jason Myers made all four his extra point attempts, while P Michael Dickson averaged 50.6 yards per punt across six punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

If there's one way to shake off a tough result, it's playing the next game four days later. So from that standpoint, the timing of this week's game could be a blessing for the Rams.

They will naturally be forced to move on from Week 4 fairly quickly because of the tight turnaround and shift their focus to the Seahawks. They will also be forced to adjust quickly and figure out what worked and didn't work, given they will have to defend a quarterback with a skillset similar to the Cardinals' Kyler Murray in the Seahawks' Russell Wilson.

In terms of other storylines, it will be interesting to see how the Rams use cornerback Jalen Ramsey this week. At star, he can help keep Wilson in check, but he'll also be needed to limit Metcalf's impact, too, as well as wide receiver Tyler Lockett. Striking the right balance will be key to them earning a win in Seattle.

Finally, for a Rams offense that had an uncharacteristic performance in Week 4, Week 5 presents a good chance to bounce back: The Seahawks allow the most total yards of offense per game in the NFL through the first four weeks of the season at 444.5.

