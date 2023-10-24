First Look: Rams travel to Dallas to take on Cowboys in Week 8

The Rams are headed to Dallas to take on the Cowboys in Week 8, in the first of back-to-back road trips before their bye week. Kickoff on Sunday from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is scheduled for 10 a.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your first look at Rams-Cowboys

Notable Cowboys additions

Traded for WR Brandin Cooks in March: Acquired from the Texans in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick and 2024 sixth-round pick, the veteran wide receiver whom Rams fans will recognize is coming off his most productive game statistically with four catches for 36 yards and one touchdown.

Acquired from the Texans in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick and 2024 sixth-round pick, the veteran wide receiver whom Rams fans will recognize is coming off his most productive game statistically with four catches for 36 yards and one touchdown. Traded for CB Stephon Gilmore in March: Acquired from the Colts in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick, Gilmore's veteran presence has been especially valuable after Dallas lost star cornerback Trevon Diggs to a torn ACL in Week 2.

Top Performers in in Week 6 (bye week was Week 7)

QB Dak Prescott completed 21 of 30 pass attempts for 272 yards and one touchdown in the Cowboys' 20-17 win over the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Prescott was also Dallas' leading rusher with 40 yards and one touchdown on seven carries. RB Tony Pollard had 15 carries for 30 yards.

WR CeeDee Lamb led the Cowboys' receivers with seven catches for 117 yards.

Gilmore had three total tackles and one interception for Dallas' defense.

On special teams, K Brandon Aubrey made both of his field goal attempts – including the go-ahead one with 2:19 remaining – and both of his extra point attempts, while P Bryan Anger averaged 52.3 yards per punt across four punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

A great nugget from Voice of the Rams J.B. Long in his game preview last Friday: Beginning with Week 7, four of Los Angeles' remaining 11 opponents will be coming off of a bye. The first of those opponents was the Steelers in Week 7; the second will be the Cowboys in Week 8.

So, the Rams will be getting a well-rested Cowboys team playing at home in Dallas.

The Cowboys are also coming off of a complementary performance in their Week 6 win over the Chargers, having played a mostly-clean game offensively (one turnover) and getting timely plays from defense and special teams between Aubrey's go-ahead field goal and the game-clinching interception by Gilmore.

Collectively, those are all positive signs for Dallas that L.A. will have to contend with on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Rams' offensive line will face another big pass-rush test in Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, who is once again playing like a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.