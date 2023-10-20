Unique opportunity on the line for Rams in Week 7 clash vs. Steelers | Game Preview

Steel-ing Wins?

Allow me to underscore the above point a bit more.

The Steelers have won three games by a total of 16 points. In each of those victories, they've registered at least three takeaways and at least four sacks. They've also scored twice on defense and blocked a punt for a safety.

Conversely, they've been blown out twice: a 23-point loss to San Francisco and a 24-point defeat at the hands of Houston (notably, both those offensive systems share origins with Sean McVay's). In those no-contests, the Steelers only combined for a total of three sacks and one takeaway.

So far, they have only proven an ability to win with splash plays on defense. Don't let them.

There's no better day than Sunday for Matthew Stafford to string together his third straight turnover-free game for the first time as a Ram.

Hunt For Red October

If you're looking for another key to this contest, it very well could be finishing drives with seven points, not three.

The Steelers have been the worst red zone offense in the league, scoring touchdowns on less than 30 percent of their trips; one major cause has been their inability to run the ball when the field gets short, as they've yet to rush for a score.

And did you happen to catch the note on the Fox broadcast last week about the Rams holding the longest active streak in the NFL? With two touchdowns and three field goals last week from inside the Arizona 20-yard line, they have now come away with points in 49 straight red zone opportunities.

Kupp-side Down

The 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP has been held without a catch twice in his career.

The first was 2018 in Denver, when he was injured and played only 28 snaps.

Therefore, the only full game he's ever played in the NFL without a catch was at PIT in 2019.

In fact, those are his only two games in seven pro seasons without MULTIPLE catches.

And despite everything I just wrote above about pass rush, the Steelers pass defense is suspect, having allowed the fifth-most receiving touchdowns per game and the third most yards per game to opposing receivers.