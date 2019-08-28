Five players to watch in the fourth preseason game against the Texans

Brandon Allen's performances have also made him a strong candidate to QB3 for L.A. The former Arkansas star has completed 32 of 52 pass attempts for 311 yards with one interception so far. While he hasn't thrown for a touchdown yet, he's shown a comfort with the offense one would come expect from someone who is entering his third season with a franchise. Allen played 52 percent of the offensive snaps compared to Wolford's 48, and that will likely be the case again on Thursday.