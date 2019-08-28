Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Five players to watch in the fourth preseason game against the Texans

Aug 28, 2019 at 09:32 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Many of the Rams' starters will likely sit once again heading into preseason game No. 4, which means several reserves will see lots of snaps. However, with depth at offensive line, defensive line, inside linebacker and cornerback still being evaluated, the preseason finale will still have plenty to pay attention to.

Here are five players to watch against the Texans on Thursday.

1. OL VITAS HRYNKIEWICZ

Among reserves, Vitas Hrynkiewicz is the only true center on the 90-man roster, with an ankle injury sidelining Aaron Neary indefinitely. The Rams cross-train their offensive linemen, so there's a chance someone else could start at the position in the preseason finale, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him get the first crack at it since it's his natural position. Hrynkiewicz was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Youngstown State in May.

2. QB JOHN WOLFORD

A free agency addition in April, John Wolford is making a case to be the Rams' QB3. He has completed 17 of 29 pass attempts for 134 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions, most recently going 6 for 12 for a preseason-high 64 yards in addition to throwing for his first score of the preseason. Wolford also engineered what would be the game-winning touchdown drive that secured Los Angeles' first victory of the preseason.

3. QB BRANDON ALLEN

Brandon Allen's performances have also made him a strong candidate to QB3 for L.A. The former Arkansas star has completed 32 of 52 pass attempts for 311 yards with one interception so far. While he hasn't thrown for a touchdown yet, he's shown a comfort with the offense one would come expect from someone who is entering his third season with a franchise. Allen played 52 percent of the offensive snaps compared to Wolford's 48, and that will likely be the case again on Thursday.

4. LB OGBONNIA OKORONKWO

After logging 46 percent of the defensive snaps in his Rams debut, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo saw his playing time jump to 84 percent in Week 3 against the Broncos. The University of Oklahoma alum has earned a reputation as a strong pass rusher with three QB hits through the first three games and should be in line for more snaps against the Texans unless McVay determines he has already established a role and decides to rest him.

5. CB KEVIN PETERSON

Kevin Peterson's preseason has been memorable so far, recording two interceptions after missing the entire 2018 campaign because of a season-ending injury in last year's preseason opener. The former Oklahoma State standout has developed a knack for making plays, and similar to Okoronkwo, may have already done enough to establish a role for himself. If not, it will add another level of interest to Thursday's game.

