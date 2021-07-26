Five players to watch on defense as training camp opens

Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union kicks off with its first practice on Wednesday, July 28. Here are five players fans should be watching on defense as those sessions get underway.
His Rams debut was delayed until midseason last year after landing on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list, but he was still able to contribute on both defense and special teams 9see his blocked field goal).
The premise is that the defense will look similar to last year, with defensive coordinator Raheem Morris adding his own twist. In that vein, it will be interesting to see what Morris has planned for Donald and the way he plans to deploy him along the defensive line.
Burgess was an intriguing rookie because of his versatile background. Unfortunately, he didn't get a chance to show much of it during the 2020 regular season because he played mostly on special teams and suffered a season-ending ankle injury midway through the year. Now healthy and with an opening for the nickel defensive back role, he'll have a good opportunity to do so during training camp.
Howard was competing for a starting role last year before a preseason torn meniscus sidelined him for the Rams' entire 2020 campaign. What does he bring to the inside linebacker room back at full strength?
Similar to Burgess, there's an opening at nickel defensive back – or the third cornerback spot in the rotation – so training camp will present a big opportunity for Long heading into his third season.