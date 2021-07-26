Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Five players to watch on defense as training camp opens

Jul 26, 2021 at 10:30 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union kicks off with its first practice on Wednesday, July 28. Here are five players fans should be watching on defense as those sessions get underway.

2021-ashawn-robinson-hs

A'Shawn Robinson

#94 DL

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 330 lbs
  • College: Alabama

His Rams debut was delayed until midseason last year after landing on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list, but he was still able to contribute on both defense and special teams 9see his blocked field goal).

Related Links

This is a 2020 photo of Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams NFL football team. This image reflects the Los Angeles Rams active roster as of August 8th, 2020 when this image was taken. (Los Angeles Rams)

Aaron Donald

#99 DL

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 280 lbs
  • College: Pittsburgh

The premise is that the defense will look similar to last year, with defensive coordinator Raheem Morris adding his own twist. In that vein, it will be interesting to see what Morris has planned for Donald and the way he plans to deploy him along the defensive line.

2021-terrell-burgess-hs

Terrell Burgess

#26 S

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 202 lbs
  • College: Utah

Burgess was an intriguing rookie because of his versatile background. Unfortunately, he didn't get a chance to show much of it during the 2020 regular season because he played mostly on special teams and suffered a season-ending ankle injury midway through the year. Now healthy and with an opening for the nickel defensive back role, he'll have a good opportunity to do so during training camp.

2021-travin-howard-hs

Travin Howard

#32 ILB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 219 lbs
  • College: TCU

Howard was competing for a starting role last year before a preseason torn meniscus sidelined him for the Rams' entire 2020 campaign. What does he bring to the inside linebacker room back at full strength?

2021-david-long-hs

David Long Jr.

#22 CB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 196 lbs
  • College: Michigan

Similar to Burgess, there's an opening at nickel defensive back – or the third cornerback spot in the rotation – so training camp will present a big opportunity for Long heading into his third season.

Related Content

news

Five players to watch on offense as training camp opens

Here are five players on offense to keep an eye on during Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Position battle preview: Running back rotation

Wrapping up our position battle preview series ahead of Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, theRams.com look at who will be vying for reps behind Darrell Henderson Jr.
news

Position battle preview: Second tight end spot

Continuing our position battle previews heading into Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, theRams.com spotlights the candidates vying for the second tight end spot alongside Tyler Higbee. 
news

Position battle preview: Second safety spot

Continuing our position battle previews heading into Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, theRams.com spotlights the candidates vying for the starting safety spot alongside Jordan Fuller. 
news

Cam Akers sustains torn Achilles 

Rams second-year running back Cam Akers sustained a torn Achilles.
news

Position battle preview: Second EDGE spot

Continuing our position battle previews heading into Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, theRams.com spotlights the candidates vying for the starting EDGE spot opposite Leonard Floyd. 
news

Position battle preview: Nickel defensive back

In the first of a series of position battle previews heading into Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, theRams.com spotlights the candidates vying for nickel defensive back.
news

Where are They Now? Preston Dennard

Undersized and undrafted coming out of New Mexico in 1977, former wide receiver Preston Dennard used that as motivation as he went on to enjoy a successful 6-year stint with the Los Angeles Rams.
news

How Northern Italy native Max Pircher became an NFL-caliber player

Max Pircher tried out for American football in Austria at age 19 and quickly developed into an intriguing NFL prospect. 
news

Newcomer update: Chris Garrett

Checking in on Rams rookie outside linebacker Chris Garrett with the offseason program complete and training camp approaching. 
news

Newcomer update: Ben Skowronek

Checking in on Rams rookie wide receiver Ben Skowronek with the offseason program complete and training camp approaching. 
Advertising