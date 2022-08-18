Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Five players to watch: Rams vs. Texans, Preseason Week 2

Aug 18, 2022 at 04:13 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams continue their preseason schedule hosting the Texans Friday night night at SoFi Stadium, with kickoff in Inglewood, Calif., scheduled for 7 p.m. pacific time. ABC7 will televise the game locally, with NFL Network televising the game live nationally.

Here are five players fans should be watching during the contest.

**13 - QB John Wolford**

John Wolford

#13 QB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 200 lbs
  • College: Wake Forest

While fans have seen John Wolford in live game action before, the fact that he's getting playing time in the preseason makes him worth watching. He made the most of the reps he got when the Rams managed Stafford's workload during team drills in training camp, now he gets a chance to gain more game experience.

**82 - WR Lance McCutcheon**

Lance McCutcheon

#82 WR

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 202 lbs
  • College: Montana State

Lance McCutcheon was the star of the preseason opener with five catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns and will look carry over that confidence-building performance into Week 2.

**60 - G Logan Bruss**

Logan Bruss

#60 G

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 309 lbs
  • College: Wisconsin

Logan Bruss started at right guard in the preseason opener and later returned to that spot in the second half after the Rams did some shuffling. Friday night will give him a chance to build on what he was able to do last week and apply what he learned from his Week 1 performance.

CB Derion Kendrick

Derion Kendrick

#6 CB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 190 lbs
  • College: Georgia

Between making a strong first impression in training camp and nearly snagging an interception last week, Derion Kendrick will continue to be a player worth watching in the preseason.

**41 - S Dan Isom**

Dan Isom

#41 S

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 194 lbs
  • College: Washington State

Dan Isom made the game-clinching play against the Chargers; how will he maximize his opportunities this week?

