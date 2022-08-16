Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams waive five players ahead of roster reduction deadline

Aug 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday waived punter Cameron Dicker, offensive tackle Adrian Ealy, quarterback Luis Perez, tight end Jamal Pettigrew and defensive back Caesar Dancy-Williams.

The deadline for NFL teams to reduce their offseason rosters from 90 players to 85 was 1 p.m. Tuesday. The next deadline for teams to trim their rosters will be Tuesday, Aug. 23, when they must get their roster down from 85 to 80.

Until then, the Rams will continue their preseason schedule hosting the Texans Friday night at SoFi Stadium, with kickoff in Inglewood scheduled for 7 p.m. pacific time on ABC7.

