From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford recap Tuesday's intrasquad scrimmage, look ahead to preseason game vs. Texans

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing thoughts on Tuesday's intrasquad scrimmage (Stafford), Friday night's preseason game against the Texans (McVay) and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"(Kyren Williams) won't play this week. We'll look into potentially playing him against the Bengals." – McVay

Rookie running back Kyren Williams' NFL debut will have to wait at least another week, as he won't play in Friday night's preseason game against the Texans.

"He's done a great job and want to just be smart with him," said McVay, who also mentioned Tuesday that he expects Williams to "be a big part of our season."

"It'll be good to get John Wolford some experience." – McVay