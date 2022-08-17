From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford recap Tuesday's intrasquad scrimmage, look ahead to preseason game vs. Texans

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing thoughts on Tuesday's intrasquad scrimmage (Stafford), Friday night's preseason game against the Texans (McVay) and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"(Kyren Williams) won't play this week. We'll look into potentially playing him against the Bengals." – McVay
- Rookie running back Kyren Williams' NFL debut will have to wait at least another week, as he won't play in Friday night's preseason game against the Texans.
- "He's done a great job and want to just be smart with him," said McVay, who also mentioned Tuesday that he expects Williams to "be a big part of our season."
"It'll be good to get John Wolford some experience." – McVay
- McVay said Wednesday that Wolford will play the first half against the Texans, while Bryce Perkins will play the second half.
- This approach to the quarterback position is different from preseasons past, but McVay felt this was way to get Wolford more experience and set him up for success.
"It was awesome. It was a lot of fun to be out there." – Stafford
- Stafford felt good about the work he and the Rams offense were able to get done in Tuesday's intrasquad scrimmage, which he said came close to the 70-play mark.
- "It was a good just competitive team practice, which was good to have at this point in camp," Stafford said. "Just fun to be back out there, letting it rip."
"It's a heck of a test for us going up against our defense every single day, but I think it's good for both sides of ball, just see something different." – Stafford
- After taking on the Texans Friday night, the Rams will head to Cincinnati next week for joint practices with the Bengals leading into the preseason finale that week.
- "It's a lot of fun. It's great competition," Stafford said. "As long as everybody keeps their head on straight and doesn't go too crazy or we have to call practice earlier or whatever that is, I think it's a positive."