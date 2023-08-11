Five players to watch: Rams vs. Chargers, Preseason Week 1

The Rams begin their 2023 preseason schedule hosting the Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m. pacific time on ABC7.
Here are five players fans should be watching during the contest:
While fans saw Avila in action during training camp, this will be his first live game action and a chance to see how he performs in that setting.
Nacua built on a strong spring by continuing to prove himself when the pads came on during training camp. Now, he'll get the chance to do it in a live game setting.
While we didn't see a ton of Evans during training camp, the 2023 sixth-round pick figures to see action in Saturday's preseason game.
On one practice day where injuries afford him more opportunities, Tomlinson made the most of them. What he can he show with the reps he gets in the preseason opener?
Brown's development, based on what was seen during training camp, could have him set up to be an important part of the defensive line rotation.