Five players to watch: Rams vs. Chargers, Preseason Week 1

Aug 11, 2023 at 09:31 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The Rams begin their 2023 preseason schedule hosting the Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m. pacific time on ABC7.

Here are five players fans should be watching during the contest:

**73 - G Steve Avila**

Steve Avila

#73 OL

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 332 lbs
  • College: TCU

While fans saw Avila in action during training camp, this will be his first live game action and a chance to see how he performs in that setting.

**17 - WR Puka Nacua**

Puka Nacua

#17 WR

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • College: BYU

Nacua built on a strong spring by continuing to prove himself when the pads came on during training camp. Now, he'll get the chance to do it in a live game setting.

**21 - RB Zach Evans**

Zach Evans

#21 RB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 202 lbs
  • College: Mississippi

While we didn't see a ton of Evans during training camp, the 2023 sixth-round pick figures to see action in Saturday's preseason game.

**6 - CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson**

Tre Tomlinson

#6 DB

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 180 lbs
  • College: TCU

On one practice day where injuries afford him more opportunities, Tomlinson made the most of them. What he can he show with the reps he gets in the preseason opener?

**90 - DE Earnest Brown IV**

Earnest Brown IV

#90 DE

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 270 lbs
  • College: Northwestern

Brown's development, based on what was seen during training camp, could have him set up to be an important part of the defensive line rotation.

