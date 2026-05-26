 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Five Rams questions ahead of 2026 OTA practices  

May 26, 2026 at 11:05 AM
Author Image
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – The Rams kick off 2026 OTA practices today, conducting them over the next four weeks.

In this phase – Phase 3 – teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity. While 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed, live contact is not. This four-week period concludes with a mandatory minicamp, which is scheduled for June 15-16 for Los Angeles.

With that in mind, here are five key questions for the Rams entering OTAs:

260526_FiveRamsQuestionsOTAs_16x9

1. What does the secondary look like with Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson in the fold?

Los Angeles attacked its biggest need by acquiring the All-Pro McDuffie and reuniting him with his former Kansas City teammate Watson.

While no live contact and no pads make it more challenging to get an early look at the toughness and physicality they've been lauded for on the practice field, it's at least a chance to see their movement and ball skills and how they fit into defensive coordinator Chris Shula's 2026 vision for the unit.

2. How does the increased tight end depth influence the offense's identity?

In re-signing veteran Tyler Higbee and drafting Ohio State's Max Klare in the second round of this year's draft, the Rams looked like a team wanting to maintain the continuity of, and then build on, the depth in a tight end room that powered a league-leading 13 personnel usage of 30.5% according to Next Gen Stats.

That being said, head coach Sean McVay has said before that there was no way of predicting that last season's offensive identity evolving into a 13 personnel-dominant group from what it began as in last year's OTAs. So while what is observed in May is not always a guarantee of what is observed in November, it will still be interesting to see how each of those pieces fit together with Colby Parkinson, Terrance Ferguson and Davis Allen also back.

3. How do the rookies fare?

These OTA practices will offer the first look at the five-man rookie draft class. While the approach to this year's draft primarily reflected planning for the future, any of those players making a impact in the short-term wasn't ruled out, either.

Who might translate that playbook knowledge from the meeting rooms onto the practice room and put themselves on that path to an immediate role?

4. What does the backup quarterback competition look like?

Last year's backup, Jimmy Garoppolo, is still a free agent. McVay said after Day 2 of the draft that while the door on Garoppolo isn't closed, drafting Simpson "lessened the urgency" for the backup role.

McVay said first-round pick Ty Simpson will compete with Stetson Bennett for that role, so this will be the first chance to see how each of them look on the practice field.

5. What is Bubba Ventrone's impact on special teams?

Ventrone's arrival marked another big offseason addition, along with the free agency signings of veteran long snapper Joe Cardona and linebacker and special teams ace Grant Stuard.

Related Content

news

Rams 2026 opponent breakdown: Green Bay Packers

The 2026 opponent breakdown series will be spotlighting select opponents on the Rams' 2026 schedule. Up next is the Green Bay Packers.

news

Matthew Stafford signs contract extension

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has signed a contract extension with the team.

news

Rams 2026 opponent breakdown: Buffalo Bills

The 2026 opponent breakdown series will be spotlighting select opponents on the Rams' 2026 schedule. Up next is the Buffalo Bills.

news

Rams 2026 opponent breakdown: New York Giants

The 2026 opponent breakdown series will be spotlighting select opponents on the Rams' 2026 schedule. Up first is the New York Giants.

news

Kobie Turner encourages University of Richmond's Class of 2026 to be true to who they are, and that 'you are enough,' in commencement speech

Back on Richmond's campus over Mother's Day weekend, Rams defensive end Kobie Turner served as the commencement speaker for his alma mater's main ceremony on May 10, delivering a message shaped by his own journey.

news

Rams de 'primetime': el calendario 2026 es algo nunca visto en la NFL

Los Rams de Los Ángeles abrirán el 10 de septiembre en Australia, jugarán en un miércoles sin precedentes, visitarán Seattle en Navidad y tendrán al menos siete encuentros nocturnos

news

Top Rams News: Reactions to 2026 schedule

What analysts and experts had to say about games on the Rams' 2026 regular season schedule.

news

Top Five Games on Rams' 2026 schedule

Highlighted by what would tie the record from most primetime games in a season in NFL history, there's no shortage of exciting games – especially at home – for the Rams in 2026.

news

Rams' 2026 Schedule Reaction: Instant Analysis

J.B. Long looks ahead to the Los Angeles Rams' early-season path after returning from the opener in Melbourne, previews a holiday slate packed with blockbuster matchups, and breaks down how two late-season showdowns with the rival Seahawks could shape another postseason run.

news

Rams release official 2026 schedule

The Rams' full 2026 schedule is here.

news

Rams to host Packers at SoFi Stadium on Thanksgiving Eve in 2026 season

The Rams' 2026 Week 12 regular season home game against the Packers will take place the night before Thanksgiving and air on Netflix.

Advertising