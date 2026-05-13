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Rams to host Packers at SoFi Stadium on Thanksgiving Eve in 2026 season

May 13, 2026 at 11:52 AM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

While the wait for Thursday's full 2026 NFL schedule release continues, the Rams now know at least one confirmed date and kickoff time for one of their regular season opponents.

Los Angeles will host the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Eve – Wednesday, November 25 – at 5 p.m. pacific time at SoFi Stadium in Week 12, with the game airing on Netflix.

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This will be the Rams' first time playing the Packers since October 6, 2024, a game which also took place at SoFi Stadium. Prior to that, L.A. took on Green Bay at Lambeau Field four times in a span of three calendar years. Overall, it will be the sixth meeting between the Rams and the Packers since 2021 and seventh overall of the McVay era.

Hans Schroeder, the NFL's executive vice president of media distribution, said at the NFL annual meeting in late March that a Thanksgiving Evew window is something the league was "actively looking at."

"There's some opportunities to play in other windows and what we've seen how uniquely — particularly on certain parts of the year — how the NFL can bring people together, and Thanksgiving being a great example of that," Schroeder said in a press conference with reporters at the annual meeting. "And our ability to bring people together on that special weekend, something like Thanksgiving Eve becomes a really exciting opportunity to stoke our fans more — to give them a game and a window, which we've seen as we've done on Black Friday and some of these other places — we've seen that growth and that's the best part.

"We can look at the metrics, and our fans will speak to us. We are going to continue to look at those other windows throughout the year on top of maybe those early windows or late-season Saturdays and see how the market comes back to us as well with what we think is the best possible way to deploy those games are. So we think it'll be an exciting edition to the 2026 schedule."

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