Three Takeaways from Day 3 of 2026 NFL Draft: Assistant GM John McKay and Director of Scouting, Strategy & Analytics Nicole Blake on drafting Ty Simpson, planning for future, CJ Daniels' fit

Planning for the future, but not ruling out being able to make an impact in the short-term

A big offseason priority has been maximizing the roster to capitalize on quarterback Matthew Stafford 's return and remaining time with the team – however long that may be – which externally set expectations for acquiring players who could make an immediate impact in this weekend's draft. The selections appeared to show an approach designed on planning for the long-term future, which McKay acknowledged Saturday. McKay indicated it was important to have succession plans because of the "high number" of "high-level" contributors scheduled to become free agents after the 2026 season.

"Would definitely say that's something we're always taking into account," McKay said, when asked about the returning roster continuity and whether this year's draft was more about planning for the future than a normal draft. "And I think when you look at our free agents coming up after this upcoming season, that was something we really wanted to be able to plan for, obviously, because it's a high number of guys, high number of high-level contributors. So having guys with succession plans in place really helps, and we're fortunate where our roster's in a place where we felt like we didn't have a ton of glaring needs. We were able to take guys that we really felt confident in being contributors right away, but also be starters, three, four years down the line, two years down the line, whatever it may be. But that was definitely something we thought about a lot in all the guys we selected. So we're happy with how that turned out."