Five takeaways from Rams' 16-7 Preseason Week 3 loss to Bengals

1) Kyren Williams dresses but does not play; Jake Funk handles bulk of the workload at running back as a result

While Los Angeles planned to play the rookie running back against the Bengals, those plans ultimately changed. Williams was in uniform (without helmet) but did not play, which led to Funk starting and handling the majority of the carries. Trey Ragas also got some snaps at running back.

2) John Wolford dresses but does not play; Bryce Perkins handles the workload at quarterback as a result

Wolford injured the thumbnail on his throwing hand in the first joint practice with the Bengals, make his status for Saturday's preseason finale to be determined. Although Wolford dressed, he did not throw any passes during warmups and ultimately did not play, leading to Perkins getting the start and playing quarterback the entire game.