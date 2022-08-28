Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Five takeaways from Rams' 16-7 Preseason Week 3 loss to Bengals

Aug 27, 2022 at 05:40 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

CINCINNATI – While the Rams fell to the Bengals 16-7 at Paycor Stadium in their preseason finale, there were still some bright spots and notable observations.

Here are five takeaways from the contest:

220827_FiveTakeaways_16x9

1) Kyren Williams dresses but does not play; Jake Funk handles bulk of the workload at running back as a result

While Los Angeles planned to play the rookie running back against the Bengals, those plans ultimately changed. Williams was in uniform (without helmet) but did not play, which led to Funk starting and handling the majority of the carries. Trey Ragas also got some snaps at running back.

2) John Wolford dresses but does not play; Bryce Perkins handles the workload at quarterback as a result

Wolford injured the thumbnail on his throwing hand in the first joint practice with the Bengals, make his status for Saturday's preseason finale to be determined. Although Wolford dressed, he did not throw any passes during warmups and ultimately did not play, leading to Perkins getting the start and playing quarterback the entire game.

Perkins' 3-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter accounted for the Rams' lone points of the contest. He had 8 rushing attempts for 33 yards overall in addition to that touchdown, and went 14 of 19 passing for 143 yards.

3) Lance McCutcheon continues to shine

The undrafted free agent signee out of Montana State hauled in an impressive 32-yard catch to set up Perkins' touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. He finished with five catches for 76 yards.

4) Garrett sees first action of the preseason

A training camp groin injury prevented outside linebacker Chris Garrett from playing in the first two preseason games, but on Saturday, he was healthy enough to get the start opposite Keir Thomas.

5) Snyder reps at right guard with Bruss out

Prior to suffering a season-ending knee injury last week against the Texans, Bruss had been starting at right guard in the preseason. In wake of that, it was Snyder who took his place for the preseason finale.

Related Content

news

McVay: "You'd be hard pressed" to think Bryce Perkins and Lance McCutcheon haven't done what they could to earn spot on 53-man roster

Rams head coach Sean McVay believes quarterback Bryce Perkins and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon have made strong cases for spots on the team's initial 53-man roster.

news

Five players to watch: Rams at Bengals, Preseason Week 3

Here are five players fans should have their eye on in the Rams' preseason finale against the Bengals on Saturday in Cincinnati.

news

Entrenador principal de los Rams Sean McVay: "Me dio mucho gusto ver trabajar en pretemporada a los dos mariscales de campo Wolford y Perkins"

El entrenador de los Rams, Sean McVay, evalúa lo que vio de los mariscales de campo John Wolford y Bryce Perkins en la derrota de pretemporada del viernes por la noche ante los Texans.

news

10 Observations from Rams' second joint practice with Bengals

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Rams' second joint practice with the Bengals in Cincinnati.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey react to first joint practice with Bengals

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive back Jalen Ramsey following the team's first joint practice with the Bengals in Cincinnati.

news

Connections from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson II, young defensive backs making plays: 10 Observations from Rams' first joint practice with Bengals

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Rams' first joint practice with the Bengals in Cincinnati.

news

Receptor de los Rams Jacob Harris: "Solamente estar de vuelta con mi rodilla sana, no podría pedir nada mejor"

El receptor abierto de los Rams, Jacob Harris, regresó a la acción de juego en vivo contra los Texans el viernes pasado.

news

Resumen de novatos de los Rams | Semana 2 de la pretemporada

Resumiendo las actuaciones de los novatos del draft 2022 de los Rams en el segundo juego de pretemporada.

news

First Look: Rams head to Cincinnati to take on Bengals in 2022 preseason finale

Previewing Saturday's Preseason Week 3 game between the Rams and the Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

news

McVay looking forward to Rams getting "good work" in with Bengals in joint practices

Rams head coach Sean McVay looks ahead to the joint practices with the Bengals in Cincinnati later this week.

news

Jacob Harris: "Just being back out there with my knee, I couldn't have asked for anything better"

Rams wide receiver Jacob Harris returned to live game action against the Texans last Friday.

Advertising