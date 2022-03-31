Five things to know about new Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner

The Rams on Thursday agreed to terms with linebacker Bobby Wagner on a five-year contract. Here are five things fans should know about the newest addition to Los Angeles' defense:
1) Rams represent a homecoming
Born in Los Angeles, Wagner grew up in the Inland Empire and attended Colony High School in Ontario, Calif. before heading to Utah State and later becoming a second-round draft pick in 2012.
In fact, he gave back to Colony High not too long ago:
2) All-Pro almost every year of his career
Wagner has earned All-Pro recognition in some form in eight of his 10 seasons, with First-Team recognition in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, plus Second-Team recognition in 2015 and 2021.
Those six First-Team nods are second-most among active players, behind new Rams teammate Aaron Donald's seven.
3) Top 100 talent
Wagner was voted by his peers as 25th-best player for the NFL's Top 100 players of 2021. Including that appearance, he's landed on the list six times in his career, also doing so in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.
4) Stout against the run and the pass
According to a tweet from NFL Next Gen Stats, Wagner has recorded the most run stuffs among linebackers since 2016 with 89, and is tied for the second-most QB pressures generated during that span with 76.
5) Durable
Wagner has started 15 or more games in six consecutive seasons (2015-2021).