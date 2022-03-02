Five things to know about new Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen

2) School-record setting quarterback at UMass

A four-year starter for the Minutemen from 2005-2008, he set program records for most yards gained (11,031), highest passing efficiency (152.92), completion percentage (63.9), completions (830) and touchdowns (90).

3) Familiar path back to Los Angeles

When Coen arrived in L.A. for his first stint with the Rams as assistant wide receivers coach in 2018, he was also previously the offensive coordinator for a college program, holding that position for two seasons at the University of Maine (2016-17).

4) Connection with Shane Waldron

Waldron, previously passing game coordinator (2018-2020) and quarterbacks coach (2019) for the Rams and now the Seahawks offensive coordinator, and Coen both worked on the same UMass coaching staff in 2014 and 2015.

According to a January 2019 story by the Providence Journal's Kevin McNamara, Waldron and Coen became good friends. Waldron had a strong relationship with McVay – the two worked together for one season in Washington. When an opening on the Rams offensive staff for assistant wide receivers coach arose in 2018 – three years after Waldron and Coen's most recent season working together at the time – Coen got the job, joining Waldron and McVay.

5) Lone season in Lexington was a successful one