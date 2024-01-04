Four Rams selected to 2024 Pro Bowl, one selected as alternate

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Four Rams have garnered Pro Bowl recognition.
Defensive tackle Aaron Donald, wide receiver Puka Nacua, quarterback Matthew Staffordand running back Kyren Williams have all been selected to this year's Pro Bowl Games.
Additionally, wide receiver Ben Skowronek was selected as an alternate.
For Donald, it's his 10th-consecutive Pro Bowl honor, extending his streak of being named one every year of his career since entering the NFL in 2014. He is the only defensive lineman since 1970 to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first 10 seasons, and also joins Pro Football Hall of Famers Reggie White (13) and Bruce Smith (11) as the only defensive linemen since 1970 with 10 Pro Bowl selections.
Donald has 53 total tackles and eight sacks in 16 games this season; his eight sacks are second-most on the team behind rookie nose tackle Kobie Turner's nine.
Stafford's selection is his third. He has completed 62.6 percent of his pass attempts for 3,965 yards with 24 touchdowns against 11 interceptions while starting in all 15 games he's played in this season.
Nacua's and Williams' are their first. Each have earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors this season, while Nacua has been voted Pepsi Rookie of the Week a league-high four times.
Nacua has 101 receptions for 1,445 yards and five touchdowns while starting in all 16 games played so far this season; he needs four receptions and 29 receiving yards to break the NFL rookie records for each statistical category respectively.
Williams has enjoyed a breakout 2023 season as well, leading the Rams with 228 carries for 1,144 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 32 catches for 206 yards and three touchdowns – all while missing four games due to injury. His 95.3 rushing yards per game currently lead the NFL, while his total rushing yards are second-most and scrimmage touchdowns (15) third-most.
Voted a captain (special teams) for the first time this season, Skowronek has been a standout in that phase for the Rams this season.
The multi-day 2024 Pro Bowl Games will take place Thursday, February 1 through Sunday, February 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. It will feature skills challenges pitting the AFC against the NFC before culminating with a flag football game.