Four Rams selected to 2024 Pro Bowl, one selected as alternate

For Donald, it's his 10th-consecutive Pro Bowl honor, extending his streak of being named one every year of his career since entering the NFL in 2014. He is the only defensive lineman since 1970 to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first 10 seasons, and also joins Pro Football Hall of Famers Reggie White (13) and Bruce Smith (11) as the only defensive linemen since 1970 with 10 Pro Bowl selections.