Chandler Brewer proved dependable at guard | Free Agent Spotlight

So, what's next for Brewer and the Rams?

As discussed in the previous Free Agent Spotlight, that's primarily dictated by what restricted free agency entails.

Teams can place various one-year tenders with draft compensation and/or right of first refusal attached on a restricted free agent, but even when tendered, that player can still negotiate with another team. If the player signs an offer sheet from another team and his original team declines to match it, the original team is entitled to the corresponding draft compensation, unless it is a right of first refusal tender only.

The deadline for placing those tenders is prior to 1 p.m. pacific time March 15 – the start of the new league year. If a team withdraws that qualifying offer, the player becomes an unrestricted free agent. If it does extend one of those qualifying offers, the player has until April 21 this year to sign an offer sheet, while his original team has until April 26 to exercise right of first refusal.

Thus, one option is for L.A. to tender Brewer, who began the season on the practice squad then capitalized on the playing time he received after being moved to the active roster. Upon returning from injury, he was part of the starting offensive line combination in Weeks 17 and 18 that helped running back Cam Akers close out the season with three-straight games of 100 or more rushing yards.