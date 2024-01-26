Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Free Agent Spotlight: Kevin Dotson emerged as crucial piece to re-tooled Rams offensive line 

Jan 26, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

When Kevin Dotson arrived in Los Angeles in late August, he knew he had a big opportunity ahead of him, given the Rams had acquired the offensive lineman heading into the final year of his rookie deal.

He capitalized in a big way.

An instrumental part in the success of the re-tooled Los Angeles offensive line, and especially L.A.'s run game, Dotson started at right guard in Week 4 and never looked back, finishing the 2023 regular season as the highest-graded run-blocker among all guards according to Pro Football Focus. He was also a big piece to keeping quarterback Matthew Stafford's jersey clean.

Now, Dotson will enter the offseason as a pending unrestricted free agent.

The Rams understand Dotson will have a competitive market based on how he performed, as indicated by general manager Les Snead's comments last Friday, and are prepared to be a part of it. And after what happened in 2022, and the stability it had across the 2023, the Rams know how important continuity along the offensive line is.

Snead also said last week the Rams were going to begin outlining a blueprint in terms of a communication timeline with Dotson's agent. Thing will begin to really pick up for Dotson on March 11 at 9 a.m. pacific time – that's when teams are allowed to enter contract negotiations with agents of unrestricted free agents from other teams. At that point, Los Angeles will likely have a clearer sense of Dotson's market and the competition for his services, if it doesn't already.

Dotson enjoyed the change of scenery and the environment the city of Los Angeles and the Rams provided him, which would seem to help L.A.'s chances of keeping him.

If the Rams are unable to retain Dotson, their healthier cap situation this season would give them the option to potentially explore finding his replacement in free agency. The draft could also be another option – see Steve Avila being selected in the second round last year as an example of being able to find a potential plug-and-play offensive lineman.

Related Content

news

Falcons hire Raheem Morris as head coach

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is departing to become the new head coach of the Falcons.
news

Matthew Stafford named finalist for AP 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's performance over the course of the 2023 season has earned him recognition as a finalist for this year's NFL Comeback Player of the Year award from the Associated Press. 
news

Kobie Turner named finalist for AP 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award

Rams nose tackle Kobie Turner is among the five finalists for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award from the Associated Press.  
news

Puka Nacua named finalist for AP 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is among the five finalists for the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award from the Associated Press.
news

Early 2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Which direction might Rams go if they make selection with their first-round pick?

Here's what experts think the Rams might do if they end up making a selection with the 19th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. 
news

Las 5 mejores jugadas defensivas de la temporada 2023 de los Rams: Capturas oportunas de novatos, intercepciones impresionantes y más 

Las 5 mejores jugadas defensivas de la temporada 2023 de los Rams de Los Ángeles.
news

Puka Nacua, Steve Avila, Kobie Turner and Byron Young named to PFWA's 2023 All-Rookie Team

The Rams have landed four players on the Professional Football Writers of America's 2023 All-Rookie team.
news

J.B.'s Picks: Season Awards | Record-Setting Rookies & Exceeded Expectations

The 2023 season brought us a 10-win campaign, a second half surge for the ages, and another trip to the postseason. J.B. Long looks back at the memorable moments, players and coaches while handing out picks for his End of Season awards.
news

Cuatro jugadores de Rams han sido nominados para el Pro Bowl 2024, uno seleccionado como suplente

Cuatro jugadores de los Rams de Los Ángeles han sido nominados para el Pro Bowl 2024, uno seleccionado como suplente. 
news

Aaron Donald and Kyren Williams named to PFWA's 2023 All-NFL, All-NFC teams

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and running back Kyren Williams were selected to the PFWA's 2023 All-NFL and All-NFC teams. 
news

Las 5 mejores jugadas ofensivas de la temporada 2023 de los Rams: atrapadas de Puka Nacua, un juego ganador de Matthew Stafford y más

Las 5 mejores jugadas ofensivas de la temporada 2023 de los Rams. 
