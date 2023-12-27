Kevin Dotson's change of scenery benefitting him and Rams in 2023

Dotson's strong play goes beyond playing his natural position. It's also a product of multiple aspects of the environment around him.

Earlier this season, he credited his new teammates for how welcoming and helpful they were as he learned the offense.

"They were probably the most welcoming people I've met," Dotson told theRams.com. "Just (from) Day 1, everybody was on board with me being here. Not really one of those things where you have to have an acclimation period of trying to get used to everybody. Everybody was cool, they've been good all season. There's a lot of positive reinforcement here. I'm coming from a place I had a little more negative (reinforcement), which I'm good with negative, I feel like sometimes you need it. This place was a lot of positive, and I'm seeing that I like that too. So it's definitely a benefit to have a coach like McVay who gives you that positive reinforcement."

Dotson also has a personality that makes him fit right in with the group. One thing Avila has learned about Dotson since Dotson joined the Rams is how dedicated he is.

"I know he wants a lot for himself, he wants a lot for this team," Avila said. "When you have those two mixed together in a person, it can take you so, so, so, so far. We're so glad to have him. He's an awesome guy."

Jackson describes him as "kind of a quiet, laid-back guy" who keeps to himself but also someone who is funny and will crack jokes every now and then.

He also shows the same joy whether he's getting the chance to make a celebratory spike or a making block at the second level to pave a lane for Williams on a screen.

"If you've ever seen Kevin without shoulder pads on, you know his chest just sticks out about four feet," veteran right tackle Rob Havenstein said earlier this season. "He's a big dude. He's a strong dude. And just me and him getting together about how we want to fit blocks and how he wants to hit them, how I want to hit them, and then where's that happy marriage in between. Obviously Kevin brings a bunch of strength. He's played in a bunch of games, so he's got experience. So it's been fun having K-Dot in there and getting to know him as a person as well. He's a heck of a guy. It's been fun so far."

The beautiful weather in Southern California has been impactful for Dotson, too.