From the Podium: Matthew Stafford, Leonard Floyd talk start of OTAs

May 24, 2021 at 08:11 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd each held video conferences with local media Monday, discussing the start of organized team activities, working with new additions to the team and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations, both of which you can watch in their entirety below:

"I feel (a sense of urgency) from those guys, I hope they feel it from me. Every time I drop back and throw the ball, I want it to be in the right spot, and when it's not, I'm not happy with myself." – Stafford

  • Asked about the first time he was able to get on the field with his new Rams teammates after forming impressions from afar, Stafford said he hopes they feel the same sense of urgency he does.
  • "I think that's something that's fun. We feed off each other when it comes to that," Stafford said.

"(DeSean Jackson) can still run, I know that. He can still go." – Stafford

  • According to Stafford, Jackson still looks like the same explosive receiver who made defenses account for his speed.
  • Stafford said he's excited about the opportunity to work with someone like that who can stretch the field and has done so at a high level for a long time.

"The rookies came in well-coached. I see some of them don't struggle too much with drills." – Floyd

  • Floyd likes what he's seen early on from the this year's class of defensive rookies.
  • Even if they may get through drills without much trouble, Floyd still makes a point to mentor them, whether they're part of his position group or not.

"Now it's all about getting better and better, doing whatever I can, whatever it takes, to help this team get to the Super Bowl." – Floyd

  • Coming into this offseason with a four-year deal compared to a one-year deal last offseason, Floyd has his sights set two goals: Improving and doing whatever he can to help Los Angeles hoist the Lombardi Trophy in SoFi Stadium next February.
  • "I'm just locked in on that, we all locked in on that, that's the only thing we're thinking about," Floyd said.

