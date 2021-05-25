From the Podium: Matthew Stafford, Leonard Floyd talk start of OTAs

"I feel (a sense of urgency) from those guys, I hope they feel it from me. Every time I drop back and throw the ball, I want it to be in the right spot, and when it's not, I'm not happy with myself." – Stafford

Asked about the first time he was able to get on the field with his new Rams teammates after forming impressions from afar, Stafford said he hopes they feel the same sense of urgency he does.

"I think that's something that's fun. We feed off each other when it comes to that," Stafford said.

"(DeSean Jackson) can still run, I know that. He can still go." – Stafford