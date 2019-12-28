Game Preview: Rams, Cardinals meet at Coliseum for their season finales

What to watch for…

On offense for the Rams

Mainly the offensive line. Like other position groups, Sunday's game will be the final look the team will get before heading into the offseason. The current combination has fared well so far.

On offense for the Cardinals

Whether or not Murray plays.

If he doesn't and Arizona goes with Hundley, Los Angeles' defense could end up seeing a heavy dose of Drake to help take the pressure off of him.

On defense for the Rams

The secondary.

Jalen Ramsey is out and Troy Hill is doubtful, so it wouldn't be surprising to see lots of snaps given toward younger cornerbacks especially.

On defense for the Cardinals

Linebacker Chandler Jones.