Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Game Preview: Rams, Cardinals meet at Coliseum for their season finales

Dec 27, 2019 at 08:11 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams (8-7) host the Cardinals (5-9-1) at 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in the season finale for both clubs. It is also the final game at the Coliseum for the Rams, who will play their home contests at SoFi Stadium beginning next season.

To get you ready for the contest, theRams.com compiled a quick preview featuring who to watch, what to watch for on offense and defense for both the Rams and the Cardinals and three keys to victory for L.A.

GamePreviewAZ_16x9

Five players to watch

  • Rams TE Tyler Higbee: His first performance against the Cardinals set the stage for four consecutive 100-yard receiving games.
  • Rams S Taylor Rapp: The former University of Washington standout got his first career pick against the Cardinals and will play a key role in stopping their improved rushing attack.
  • Cardinals QB Brett Hundley: If starter Kyler Murray (hamstring) is unable to play, Hundley is slated as the next man up.
  • Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake: Back-to-back monster performances likely have him feeling very confident heading into Week 17.
  • Rams QB Jared Goff: Similar to Higbee and Rapp, can he replicate his performance from Game 1 against the Cardinals?

Related Links

What to watch for…

On offense for the Rams

Mainly the offensive line. Like other position groups, Sunday's game will be the final look the team will get before heading into the offseason. The current combination has fared well so far.

On offense for the Cardinals

Whether or not Murray plays.

If he doesn't and Arizona goes with Hundley, Los Angeles' defense could end up seeing a heavy dose of Drake to help take the pressure off of him.

On defense for the Rams

The secondary.

Jalen Ramsey is out and Troy Hill is doubtful, so it wouldn't be surprising to see lots of snaps given toward younger cornerbacks especially.

On defense for the Cardinals

Linebacker Chandler Jones.

He's authored a strong case for this year's NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, leading the league in both sacks (19) and forced fumbles (8).

Three keys to victory

  1. Contain Drake: Easier said than done, but it shouldn't be surprising given that he was already mentioned twice before in this preview.
  2. Protect Goff: Jones is capable of disrupting the Rams' passing game on his own.
  3. Establish Gurley: His 19 carries for 95 yards and one touchdown in the first game against the Cardinals helped open things up for the Rams' offense.

Related Content

news

"That's got to be done by committee": Collective effort needed from Rams receivers to make up for absence of Cooper Kupp

A player of Cooper Kupp's caliber can't be replaced. The Rams wide receivers will have to do their best as a group to try to make up for him being sidelined by an ankle injury.

news

From the Podium: Saints, Week 11

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner, wide receiver Allen Robinson II, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Liam Coen as they continue their preparation for Sunday's Week 11 road game against the Saints.

news

Kyren Williams: "I just feel so happy (and) blessed that I was able to be out there and play football again"

After an unlucky start to his rookie season, Rams running back Kyren Williams finally returned from injury in Week 10 against the Cardinals.

news

First Look: Rams travel to New Orleans to take on Saints in Week 11

An early preview of Sunday's Week 11 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome.

news

Rams RB Kyren Williams details his first snaps on offense & what the future holds for him in L.A. | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 94

Featured on Rams Revealed, Los Angeles Rams rookie running back Kyren Williams jumps into just how special Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals was to him and how he envisions his role with the Rams moving forward.

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 11

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 11 road game against the New Orleans Saints.

news

McVay: Cooper Kupp has high ankle sprain, will undergo surgery and be placed on Injured Reserve; plus updates on Alaric Jackson and Chandler Brewer

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on wide receiver Cooper Kupp and offensive linemen Alaric Jackson and Chandler Brewer coming out of Week 10 against the Cardinals.

news

Touchdown catch vs. Cardinals brings back some confidence for Van Jefferson

After enduring a tough rehab following knee surgery during training camp, Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson regained some confidence with his late touchdown catch against the Cardinals in Week 10.

news

La temporada de los Rams se complica más al sufrir otra derrota y perder por lesión a Cooper Kupp contra los Cardinals

En duelo de quarterbacks suplentes, Colt McCoy supera a John Wolford para el triunfo de los Cardinals de Arizona que deja a los Rams de Los Ángeles en el sótano de su división.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, John Wolford and Bobby Wagner react to Rams' 27-17 loss to Cardinals

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback John Wolford and linebacker Bobby Wagner's postgame press conferences following the team's 27-17 Week 10 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Cardinals 27-17

Rams make it a one-possession game in the third quarter after facing 14-point halftime deficit, but Cardinals pull away in the fourth quarter.

news

Matthew Stafford, Tutu Atwell and Greg Gaines among Rams' inactives for Week 10 vs. Cardinals

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 10 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.

Advertising