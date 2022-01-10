Game Recap: Rams fall to 49ers in overtime 27-24 

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams (12-5) fell to the 49ers 27-24 in overtime on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, snapping a five-game win streak.
The 49ers (10-7) won the toss and took possession of the ball first in overtime, ending that drive with a 24-yard field goal by kicker Robbie Gould to go up 27-24 with 2:45 left in overtime. The Rams were unable to respond with points on the ensuing series, as quarterback Matthew Stafford's pass deep down the right sideline intended for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was intercepted with 1:52 left, ending the game.
Despite the loss, the Rams still won the 2021 NFC West division title thanks to the Cardinals' loss to the Seahawks. It's the Rams' third in five seasons under head coach Sean McVay.
The Rams are the No. 4 seed in the NFC and will host at least one playoff game, starting with the Wild Card round against the No. 5-seed Cardinals.
Stafford connected with wide receiver Cooper Kupp for a 4-yard touchdown pass to put the Rams up 24-17 with 2:29 remaining. However, the 49ers would answer late with a game-tying 14-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to wide receiver Jauan Jennings, eventually leading to overtime with the Rams unable to get anything going with the final 26 seconds left in regulation.
Stafford completed 21 of 32 pass attempts for 238 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss – his other two touchdowns going to tight end Tyler Higbee – while Kupp finished with seven receptions for 118 yards and one touchdown.
Defensively, safety Taylor Rapp and defensive back Jalen Ramsey each came up with an interception; Ramsey's interception set up the 4-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Kupp.
Here is the complete game recap:
Helped by a 46-yard completion from Stafford to Kupp, the Rams scored the game's first points via a 43-yard field goal by Gay for an early 3-0 lead. That opening drive erased nearly nine minutes off the clock.
The Rams then expanded their lead to 10-0 with 10:26 left in the second quarter following a 2-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Higbee on 4th and 1 from the 49ers 2-yard line. Stafford found Higbee again less than four minutes later for a 15-yard touchdown pass that grew the Rams' lead to 17-0. That series was aided by a 31-yard punt return by Brandon Powell.
With less than four minutes left in the first half, Rapp intercepted 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but the Rams were forced to punt near midfield on the ensuing possession.
After adding a field goal as time expired at the end of the first half, the 49ers opened the second half scoring on that opening drive, capping the series off with a 16-yard touchdown run by wide receiver Deebo Samuel to cut the Rams' lead to 17-10 with 10:32 left in the third quarter.
The 49ers made it 17 unanswered with Samuel's 24-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jauan Jennings on a trick play, tying the game 17-17 with 1:46 left in the third quarter.
On the ensuing possession, Staffford was intercepted by 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, giving the ball back to the 49ers at their own 32, but the Rams defense got the third down stop as time expired at the end of the third quarter, forcing the 49ers to punt and minimizing the damage of the turnover.
Midway through the fourth quarter, the 49ers were driving and had reached the Rams 17. Then Ramsey stepped up and came down with a juggling interception in the endzone, returning it 10 yards to the Rams 8-yard line with 7:42 left in the fourth quarter.
The Rams capitalized on the takeaway with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Kupp at the end of the ensuing drive to regain the lead 24-17 with 2:29 left.
On the ensuing series, Rams outside linebacker Von Miller sacked Garoppolo for a 9-yard loss on third down, forcing the 49ers to punt.
But with the Rams unable to manufacture anything on the ensuing drive, the 49ers were given another chance to potentially tie the game or take the lead. The 49ers did, as, despite starting from their own 12-yard line, Garoppolo found Jennings for the game-tying 14-yard touchdown pass with 26 seconds left to force overtime.
In overtime, Gould's 24-yard field goal put the 49ers ahead 27-24, with Stafford's interception on the ensuing drive ending the game.