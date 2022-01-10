Game Recap: Rams fall to 49ers in overtime 27-24 

With less than four minutes left in the first half, Rapp intercepted 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but the Rams were forced to punt near midfield on the ensuing possession.

After adding a field goal as time expired at the end of the first half, the 49ers opened the second half scoring on that opening drive, capping the series off with a 16-yard touchdown run by wide receiver Deebo Samuel to cut the Rams' lead to 17-10 with 10:32 left in the third quarter.

The 49ers made it 17 unanswered with Samuel's 24-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jauan Jennings on a trick play, tying the game 17-17 with 1:46 left in the third quarter.

On the ensuing possession, Staffford was intercepted by 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, giving the ball back to the 49ers at their own 32, but the Rams defense got the third down stop as time expired at the end of the third quarter, forcing the 49ers to punt and minimizing the damage of the turnover.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the 49ers were driving and had reached the Rams 17. Then Ramsey stepped up and came down with a juggling interception in the endzone, returning it 10 yards to the Rams 8-yard line with 7:42 left in the fourth quarter.