Cam Akers active; Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and Terrell Lewis among Rams' inactives for Week 18 vs. 49ers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams running back Cam Akers is active for today's game against the 49ers (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX).
Rams head coach Sean McVay said this week that Akers is expected to make his season debut today.
Additionally, defensive back Jake Gervase is active for Los Angeles after being elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.
Under a rule created in 2020, teams are allowed to elevate up to two players from their practice squad to their game-day roster the day before the game per week. After the game, the players can return to the practice squad without being exposed to waivers. Each player on the practice squad can be elevated a maximum of two times; if a team wants to add him to the active roster after that, it must sign him to the active roster. This is Gervase's second elevation.
Meanwhile, quarterback Bryce Perkins, outside linebacker Chris Garrett, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, offensive lineman AJ Jackson, offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and tight end Brycen Hopkins are inactive for L.A.
For the 49ers, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) is active after entering the game as questionable. However, starting left tackle Trent Williams (elbow) is inactive after entering the game as questionable.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
QB Bryce Perkins
OLB Chris Garrett
OLB Terrell Lewis
OL Alaric Jackson
OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
TE Brycen Hopkins
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
LT Trent Williams
CB K'Waun Williams
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
S Jarrod Wilson
LB Marcell Harris
DL Maurice Hurst