Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Cam Akers active; Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and Terrell Lewis among Rams' inactives for Week 18 vs. 49ers

Jan 09, 2022 at 11:57 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams running back ﻿Cam Akers﻿ is active for today's game against the 49ers (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX).

Rams head coach Sean McVay said this week that Akers is expected to make his season debut today.

Additionally, defensive back ﻿Jake Gervase﻿ is active for Los Angeles after being elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.

Under a rule created in 2020, teams are allowed to elevate up to two players from their practice squad to their game-day roster the day before the game per week. After the game, the players can return to the practice squad without being exposed to waivers. Each player on the practice squad can be elevated a maximum of two times; if a team wants to add him to the active roster after that, it must sign him to the active roster. This is Gervase's second elevation.

Meanwhile, quarterback ﻿Bryce Perkins﻿, outside linebacker ﻿Chris Garrett﻿, outside linebacker ﻿Terrell Lewis﻿, offensive lineman ﻿AJ Jackson﻿, offensive lineman ﻿Tremayne Anchrum Jr.﻿ and tight end ﻿Brycen Hopkins﻿ are inactive for L.A.

For the 49ers, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) is active after entering the game as questionable. However, starting left tackle Trent Williams (elbow) is inactive after entering the game as questionable.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

QB Bryce Perkins

OLB Chris Garrett

OLB Terrell Lewis

OL Alaric Jackson

OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

TE Brycen Hopkins

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

LT Trent Williams

CB K'Waun Williams

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

S Jarrod Wilson

LB Marcell Harris

DL Maurice Hurst

Related Content

news

Apasionante domingo en SoFi Stadium: los Rams van por el Oeste, la siembra No. 2 y poner en su lugar a los 49ers

Matthew Stafford, que nunca ha ganado un título divisional, busca entregar a Los Ángeles la corona del Oeste en su primer año con el equipo
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the 49ers in Week 18

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 18 game against the 49ers at SoFi Stadium, powered by The Wallace Firm.
news

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-49ers in Week 18

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media ahead of Sunday's Week 18 game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.
news

Ben Skowronek emerging as key, trustworthy piece to wide receiver rotation as Rams close out regular season, push toward playoffs

Rams rookie wide receiver Ben Skowronek has stepped up and ensured the rotation hasn't missed a beat. 
news

Week 18 Preview: Playoff implications abound in Rams' Week 18 clash against San Francisco 49ers

In one of the most anticipated regular season matchups in recent history, J.B. Long looks past the game matchups and X's & O's. Instead, he focuses on what it means when two rivals like the Rams & 49ers square off with so much at stake.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald and Odell Beckham Jr. share final thoughts on 49ers prep

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s Friday press conferences as they wrap up their preparation for Week 18 against the 49ers. 
news

Injury Report 1/7: Rams carry no injury designations for Week 18 vs. 49ers

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 18 game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. 
news

"Incredible opportunity": Rams have chance to capture NFC West title, No. 2 seed in NFC at home in Week 18

How the Rams are approaching Sunday's Week 18 home game against the 49ers and the stakes attached to it.
news

From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell, Raheem Morris and Jalen Ramsey on adjustments from first 49ers game heading into Week 18

Key quotes and notes from Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and defensive back Jalen Ramsey as they continue their preparation for Week 18 against the 49ers. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Von Miller preview Week 18 vs. 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and outside linebacker Von Miller's press conferences as they prepare for Week 18 against the 49ers. 
news

McVay: Cam Akers to make season debut vs. 49ers

Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses the latest on running back Cam Akers heading into Week 18 against the 49ers. 
Advertising