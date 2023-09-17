Game Recap: Rams fall to 49ers 30-23

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Despite a productive game by running back Kyren Williams and another strong outing from wide receiver Puka Nacua, the Rams (1-1, 1-1 NFC West) fell to the 49ers 30-23 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
Williams recorded his second-consecutive multi-touchdown game, catching one and rushing for another while tallying 100 yards from scrimmage. Nacua posted 15 catches for 147 yards to lead Los Angeles' receivers and set the NFL record by for most receptions by a rookie in their first two games.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 30 of 48 pass attempts for 267 yards with one touchdown against two interceptions, though the first pick was deflected off of the intended receiver's hands.
Defensively, rookie outside linebacker Byron Young recorded the first full sack of his NFL career.
Collectively, those efforts kept the game competitive with a 17-17 tie at halftime before the 49ers (2-0, 1-0 NFC West) separated with 13 points to the Rams' 6 in the second half to come away with the victory.
Here is the complete game recap, presented by Toyota:
The 49ers scored on the opening drive via a 14-yard touchdown run by running back Christian McCaffrey to take a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
The Rams responded with a 43-yard field goal by kicker Brett Maher at the end of their first offensive series to make it 7-3.
Thanks to a 51-yard run by McCaffrey, the 49ers didn't take long to reach Rams territory after that. However, that possession was stalled thanks to a successful challenge overturning the initial ruling of a completed 49ers pass on 3rd and 6 from the Los Angeles 9-yard line. San Francisco instead settled for a 27-yard field goal by kicker Jake Moody for a 10-3 lead early in the second quarter.
The Rams answered with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Williams to make it 10-10 with 9:49 remaining in the first half, then used their first defensive stop to take their first lead 17-10 via a 4-yard touchdown run by Williams with just under two minutes left in the first half.
That still gave the 49ers enough time to mount a touchdown-scoring drive of their own, as quarterback Brock Purdy's 1-yard rushing touchdown tied the game 17-17 just before halftime.
Driving in 49ers territory with just under four and a half minutes remaining, a Stafford pass deflected off of Williams' hands and into 49ers cornerback Isaiah Oliver's, who corralled it with one hand for an interception. San Francisco got points out of that takeaway via a 57-yard field goal by Moody to take a 20-17 lead, then extended that lead to 27-17 with an 11-yard, early fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Purdy to wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
A 48-yard Maher field goal cut the Rams' deficit to seven midway through the fourth quarter, but Stafford's second interception – which came with 4:58 remaining – and the ensuing 21-yard return set the 49ers up at the Rams' 15-yard line.
The Rams went for it on 4th and 1 on their own 29 with 2:28 left but were unable to convert. Though Los Angeles got the ball back with a defensive stop on the series following the turnover on downs, they were only able to come away with a field goal.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers for Week 2 at SoFi Stadium. Take a look at photos from the matchup!