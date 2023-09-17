INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Despite a productive game by running back ﻿Kyren Williams﻿ and another strong outing from wide receiver Puka Nacua﻿, the Rams (1-1, 1-1 NFC West) fell to the 49ers 30-23 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Williams recorded his second-consecutive multi-touchdown game, catching one and rushing for another while tallying 100 yards from scrimmage. Nacua posted 15 catches for 147 yards to lead Los Angeles' receivers and set the NFL record by for most receptions by a rookie in their first two games.

Quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ completed 30 of 48 pass attempts for 267 yards with one touchdown against two interceptions, though the first pick was deflected off of the intended receiver's hands.

Defensively, rookie outside linebacker ﻿Byron Young﻿ recorded the first full sack of his NFL career.

Collectively, those efforts kept the game competitive with a 17-17 tie at halftime before the 49ers (2-0, 1-0 NFC West) separated with 13 points to the Rams' 6 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Here is the complete game recap, presented by Toyota:

The 49ers scored on the opening drive via a 14-yard touchdown run by running back Christian McCaffrey to take a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

The Rams responded with a 43-yard field goal by kicker ﻿Brett Maher﻿ at the end of their first offensive series to make it 7-3.

Thanks to a 51-yard run by McCaffrey, the 49ers didn't take long to reach Rams territory after that. However, that possession was stalled thanks to a successful challenge overturning the initial ruling of a completed 49ers pass on 3rd and 6 from the Los Angeles 9-yard line. San Francisco instead settled for a 27-yard field goal by kicker Jake Moody for a 10-3 lead early in the second quarter.