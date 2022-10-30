Game Recap: Rams fall to 49ers 31-14

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams (3-4, 1-2 NFC West) fell to the 49ers 31-14 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

While Los Angeles managed to grab a 14-7 lead midway through the second quarter, they were unable to maintain it as San Francisco (4-4, 3-0) pulled away by scoring 24 unanswered points the rest of the way.

Running Christian McCaffrey was responsible for three of the 49ers' of the four' touchdowns Sunday afternoon, recording one passing, one rushing and one receiving; the rushing and receiving touchdowns both came in the second half. McCaffrey finished with 183 total yards overall in addition to those two scores; 94 rushing on 18 carries plus 55 receiving on eight catches in addition to the 34-yard touchdown pass.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 22 of 33 pass attempts for 187 yards and one touchdown in the loss; wide receiver Cooper Kupp was on the other end of Stafford's lone passing touchdown and finished with eight catches for 79 yards overall. Defensively, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd recorded his first sack of the season and finished with two overall.

Here is the complete game recap, presented by Toyota: