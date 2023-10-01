Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Game Recap: Stafford's game-winning, 22-yard touchdown pass to Nacua lifts Rams to 29-23 overtime win over Colts in Indianapolis

Oct 01, 2023 at 01:30 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

INDIANAPOLIS – It took an extra period, but the Rams (2-2) managed withstand a second-half rally by the Colts thanks to quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿'s game-winning, 22-yard touchdown pass to ﻿Puka Nacua﻿ for a 29-23 overtime win over the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Los Angeles outscored Indianapolis 20-0 in the first half and led 23-0 midway through the third quarter, then Indianapolis (2-2) rallied and scored 23 unanswered points.

With 1:56 remaining, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson connected with tight end Andrew Ogletree from 5 yards out to cut the Rams' lead to 23-21. Richardson then connected with wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. for the game-tying 2-point conversion.

On the ensuing possession, a 9-yard Matthew Stafford completion on 3rd and 5 to ﻿Tyler Higbee﻿ was overturned upon further review by officials, forcing the Rams to punt with 1:48 remaining, and giving the Colts the ball back at their own 35. However, the Colts went 3-and-out and were also forced to punt, giving the Rams another chance with 1:09 remaining.

The Rams faced 4th and 1 at their own 48 with 11 seconds remaining after a 9-yard scramble by Stafford, but were forced to punt again because of the field position. With five seconds left after the punt, the Colts took a knee to take the game to overtime.

In overtime, a 20-yard completion from Stafford to Nacua quickly moved the Rams near midfield. At the end of the drive, Stafford completed a 22-yard pass to Nacua for the game-winner.

Running back ﻿Kyren Williams﻿ finished with 25 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns for his first 100-yard rushing game of his career, while kicker ﻿Brett Maher﻿ accounted for the rest of the Rams' points going 3 for 5 on field goal attempts and making all of his extra point attempts.

Stafford completed 27 of 40 pass attempts for 319 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Wide receiver Puka Nacua finished with nine catches for 163 yards and one touchdown.

Here is the complete game recap:

A 26-yard completion from Stafford to Nacua and unnecessary roughness penalty quickly moved the Rams into Colts territory on their opening drive. Further advanced by a 13-yard completion from Stafford to ﻿Van Jefferson﻿, the Rams capitalized with a 3-yard touchdown run by Williams to take an early 7-0 lead.

On the Rams' second drive, another 26-yard catch by Nacua and unnecessary roughness penalty put the Rams in Colts territory fast. While a fourth-down conversion from the Colts' 32 was needed to keep the drive alive, the Rams once again came away with points in the exact same manner as the first drive: A 3-yard touchdown run by Williams to extend their lead to 14-0.

Related Links

Three plays later, defensive back ﻿Jordan Fuller﻿'s forced fumble and ﻿Ahkello Witherspoon﻿'s subsequent recovery gave Los Angeles the ball back at its own 40. The takeaway led to a 40-yard field goal by Maher to extend L.A.'s lead to 17-0 with 12:52 left in the second quarter.

A 54-yard field goal by Maher with 5:48 left in the first half made it 20-0 Rams.

Colts kicker Matt Gay's missed 47-yard field goal gave the Rams a chance to add to their lead before halftime, but Maher missed a 46-yard attempt wide left as time expired.

A 51-yard field goal by Maher midway through the third quarter expanded the Rams' lead to 23-0.

The Colts got on the board with 5:26 left in the third quarter via a 35-yard touchdown pass from Richardson to tight end Mo Alie-Cox. Indianapolis went for 2 and converted to make it 23-8.

On the ensuing possession, Stafford was intercepted by Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II on a pass intended for ﻿Tutu Atwell﻿, setting Indianapolis up at the Los Angeles 42-yard line. The Colts elected to go for it on 4th and 7 from the Rams' 31, but Richardson's pass intended for tight end Kylen Granson fell incomplete.

After that turnover on downs, Maher missed a 48-yard field goal attempt wide left, setting the Colts up at their own 38 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

GAME PHOTOS: Rams face Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium | Kyren Williams' TDs, Puka Nacua's one-handed catch & more

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 4 of the 2023 season. Take a look at photos of running back Kyren Williams' two touchdowns, wide receiver Puka Nacua's one-handed catch & more from the matchup!

E_TOW34251
1 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW34157
2 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW24977
3 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW34321
4 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW25004
5 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_LH1_9823
6 / 89
Luke Hales/Luke Hales
E_TOW25050
7 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW34260
8 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW34484
9 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_LH1_9839
10 / 89
Luke Hales/Luke Hales
E_TOW34709
11 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW34578
12 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_LH1_9975
13 / 89
Luke Hales/Luke Hales
E_TOW34789
14 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_LH2_2884
15 / 89
Luke Hales/Luke Hales
E_TOW25140_1
16 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_LH1_0060
17 / 89
Luke Hales/Luke Hales
E_LH1_9851
18 / 89
Luke Hales/Luke Hales
E_LH1_0214
19 / 89
Luke Hales/Luke Hales
E_TOW34834
20 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW34842
21 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW34847
22 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW35016
23 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW34875
24 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW35227
25 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW35258
26 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW35270
27 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW35633
28 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW35543
29 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_LH1_0433
30 / 89
Luke Hales/Luke Hales
E_TOW35779
31 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW35774
32 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW35923
33 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW35664
34 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW35974
35 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_LH1_0531
36 / 89
Luke Hales/Luke Hales
E_LH1_0295
37 / 89
Luke Hales/Luke Hales
E_LH1_0592
38 / 89
Luke Hales/Luke Hales
E_TOW36001
39 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW36195
40 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW36141
41 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW36070
42 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW36116
43 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW36023
44 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW36338
45 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW36456
46 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW36423
47 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW36371
48 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW36696
49 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW36839
50 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW36827
51 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW36780
52 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW36731
53 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW36751
54 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW37174
55 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW37221
56 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW37186
57 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW37113
58 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW36981
59 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW37388
60 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW37479
61 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW37485
62 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW37490
63 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW37782
64 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW37788
65 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW37824
66 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW37753
67 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_LH1_1995
68 / 89
Luke Hales/Luke Hales
E_LH1_1982
69 / 89
Luke Hales/Luke Hales
E_LH1_2012
70 / 89
Luke Hales/Luke Hales
E_TOW18876
71 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW18839
72 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW18916
73 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW18921
74 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW25448
75 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW18959
76 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW18699
77 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW18738
78 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW18864
79 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW18985
80 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW19026
81 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW19143
82 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW19127
83 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW19056
84 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW18668
85 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW25514
86 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW25493
87 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW25475
88 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW25566
89 / 89
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Aided by a 38-yard completion from Richardson to wide receiver Alec Pierce remaining, Indianapolis took advantage of that missed field goal and cut L.A.'s lead to eight with a 1-yard touchdown run by Richardson with 11:45 left in the fourth quarter.

Richardson's 5-yard touchdown pass to Ogletree and ensuing 2-point completion to Pittman tied the game at 23 with 1:56 to go in regulation.

Despite getting the ball back after Stafford's incomplete pass to Higbee – upon further review by officials – the Colts were also forced to punt and gave the Rams another shot at the win with 1:09 remaining. However, they couldn't take advantage, and the game went to overtime.

In overtime, Stafford quickly moved the ball downfield before hitting Nacua for the game-winning, 22-yard touchdown pass.

Related Content

news

Matthew Stafford battles through hip injury to lead Rams to overtime road win over Colts

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford toughed out a painful hip injury to lead the team to an overtime victory over the Colts in Week 4.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 29-23 overtime win over Colts in Week 4

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew' Stafford's postgame press conferences following the team's 29-23 overtime win over the Colts in Indianapolis.
news

Alaric Jackson and Zach Thomas among Rams' inactives for Week 4 at Colts

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 4 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 4 regular season matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams at Colts Week 4 regular season game on Sunday, Oct. 1.
news

En semana de largos viajes, los Rams llegan a Indianapolis para enfrentar las piernas de Anthony Richardson y el pie de Matt Gay | Vista previa del partido

Los Ángeles busca regresar a la senda del triunfo en el primero de sus cinco juegos matutinosde la temporada, un horario en el que han sido súper exitosos en los últimos años
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Colts in Week 4

Here are 3 Keys to the Rams winning their Week 4 regular season road game against the Colts, powered by The Wallace Firm.
news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Colts in Week 4

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media heading into Sunday's Week 4 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts. 
news

Tyler Higbee on 2-year extension: 'Love this place, love this team, this organization, so feel very grateful and blessed to be able to continue playing here'

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee reacts to signing a two-year contract extension with the team on Friday. 
news

Injury Report 9/29: Alaric Jackson, Ben Skowronek, Tyler Higbee and John Johnson III questionable for Week 4 at Colts

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 4 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

Rams hit the road again, colliding with Colts in Week 4

In this week's game preview, J.B. Long looks back at how the Rams defense has fared recently against rookie quarterbacks, looks ahead at the challenges that come along with facing a quarterback as athletic as Anthony Richardson, and details the importance of adding more explosiveness to L.A.'s run game.
news

Friday notebook: Alaric Jackson likely game-time decision for Week 4 at Colts; Cooper Kupp to return to practice next week

Rounding up some of the news and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay's Friday press conference as the team gets closer to wrapping up its preparation for Sunday's game against the Colts in Indianapolis.
Advertising