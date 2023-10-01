Game Recap: Stafford's game-winning, 22-yard touchdown pass to Nacua lifts Rams to 29-23 overtime win over Colts in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – It took an extra period, but the Rams (2-2) managed withstand a second-half rally by the Colts thanks to quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿'s game-winning, 22-yard touchdown pass to ﻿Puka Nacua﻿ for a 29-23 overtime win over the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Los Angeles outscored Indianapolis 20-0 in the first half and led 23-0 midway through the third quarter, then Indianapolis (2-2) rallied and scored 23 unanswered points.

With 1:56 remaining, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson connected with tight end Andrew Ogletree from 5 yards out to cut the Rams' lead to 23-21. Richardson then connected with wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. for the game-tying 2-point conversion.

On the ensuing possession, a 9-yard Matthew Stafford completion on 3rd and 5 to ﻿Tyler Higbee﻿ was overturned upon further review by officials, forcing the Rams to punt with 1:48 remaining, and giving the Colts the ball back at their own 35. However, the Colts went 3-and-out and were also forced to punt, giving the Rams another chance with 1:09 remaining.

The Rams faced 4th and 1 at their own 48 with 11 seconds remaining after a 9-yard scramble by Stafford, but were forced to punt again because of the field position. With five seconds left after the punt, the Colts took a knee to take the game to overtime.

In overtime, a 20-yard completion from Stafford to Nacua quickly moved the Rams near midfield. At the end of the drive, Stafford completed a 22-yard pass to Nacua for the game-winner.

Running back ﻿Kyren Williams﻿ finished with 25 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns for his first 100-yard rushing game of his career, while kicker ﻿Brett Maher﻿ accounted for the rest of the Rams' points going 3 for 5 on field goal attempts and making all of his extra point attempts.

Stafford completed 27 of 40 pass attempts for 319 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Wide receiver Puka Nacua finished with nine catches for 163 yards and one touchdown.

