Game Recap: Stafford's game-winning, 22-yard touchdown pass to Nacua lifts Rams to 29-23 overtime win over Colts in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – It took an extra period, but the Rams (2-2) managed withstand a second-half rally by the Colts thanks to quarterback Matthew Stafford's game-winning, 22-yard touchdown pass to Puka Nacua for a 29-23 overtime win over the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Los Angeles outscored Indianapolis 20-0 in the first half and led 23-0 midway through the third quarter, then Indianapolis (2-2) rallied and scored 23 unanswered points.
With 1:56 remaining, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson connected with tight end Andrew Ogletree from 5 yards out to cut the Rams' lead to 23-21. Richardson then connected with wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. for the game-tying 2-point conversion.
On the ensuing possession, a 9-yard Matthew Stafford completion on 3rd and 5 to Tyler Higbee was overturned upon further review by officials, forcing the Rams to punt with 1:48 remaining, and giving the Colts the ball back at their own 35. However, the Colts went 3-and-out and were also forced to punt, giving the Rams another chance with 1:09 remaining.
The Rams faced 4th and 1 at their own 48 with 11 seconds remaining after a 9-yard scramble by Stafford, but were forced to punt again because of the field position. With five seconds left after the punt, the Colts took a knee to take the game to overtime.
In overtime, a 20-yard completion from Stafford to Nacua quickly moved the Rams near midfield. At the end of the drive, Stafford completed a 22-yard pass to Nacua for the game-winner.
Running back Kyren Williams finished with 25 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns for his first 100-yard rushing game of his career, while kicker Brett Maher accounted for the rest of the Rams' points going 3 for 5 on field goal attempts and making all of his extra point attempts.
Stafford completed 27 of 40 pass attempts for 319 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Wide receiver Puka Nacua finished with nine catches for 163 yards and one touchdown.
Here is the complete game recap:
A 26-yard completion from Stafford to Nacua and unnecessary roughness penalty quickly moved the Rams into Colts territory on their opening drive. Further advanced by a 13-yard completion from Stafford to Van Jefferson, the Rams capitalized with a 3-yard touchdown run by Williams to take an early 7-0 lead.
On the Rams' second drive, another 26-yard catch by Nacua and unnecessary roughness penalty put the Rams in Colts territory fast. While a fourth-down conversion from the Colts' 32 was needed to keep the drive alive, the Rams once again came away with points in the exact same manner as the first drive: A 3-yard touchdown run by Williams to extend their lead to 14-0.
Three plays later, defensive back Jordan Fuller's forced fumble and Ahkello Witherspoon's subsequent recovery gave Los Angeles the ball back at its own 40. The takeaway led to a 40-yard field goal by Maher to extend L.A.'s lead to 17-0 with 12:52 left in the second quarter.
A 54-yard field goal by Maher with 5:48 left in the first half made it 20-0 Rams.
Colts kicker Matt Gay's missed 47-yard field goal gave the Rams a chance to add to their lead before halftime, but Maher missed a 46-yard attempt wide left as time expired.
A 51-yard field goal by Maher midway through the third quarter expanded the Rams' lead to 23-0.
The Colts got on the board with 5:26 left in the third quarter via a 35-yard touchdown pass from Richardson to tight end Mo Alie-Cox. Indianapolis went for 2 and converted to make it 23-8.
On the ensuing possession, Stafford was intercepted by Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II on a pass intended for Tutu Atwell, setting Indianapolis up at the Los Angeles 42-yard line. The Colts elected to go for it on 4th and 7 from the Rams' 31, but Richardson's pass intended for tight end Kylen Granson fell incomplete.
After that turnover on downs, Maher missed a 48-yard field goal attempt wide left, setting the Colts up at their own 38 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
Aided by a 38-yard completion from Richardson to wide receiver Alec Pierce remaining, Indianapolis took advantage of that missed field goal and cut L.A.'s lead to eight with a 1-yard touchdown run by Richardson with 11:45 left in the fourth quarter.
Richardson's 5-yard touchdown pass to Ogletree and ensuing 2-point completion to Pittman tied the game at 23 with 1:56 to go in regulation.
Despite getting the ball back after Stafford's incomplete pass to Higbee – upon further review by officials – the Colts were also forced to punt and gave the Rams another shot at the win with 1:09 remaining. However, they couldn't take advantage, and the game went to overtime.
In overtime, Stafford quickly moved the ball downfield before hitting Nacua for the game-winning, 22-yard touchdown pass.