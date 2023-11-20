Game Recap: Rams edge Seahawks 17-16 at SoFi Stadium after Seattle's late 55-yard field goal attempt misses wide right

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – It wasn't pretty, but the Rams (4-6, 3-1 NFC West) managed to rally and hang on to defeat the Seahawks 17-16 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Los Angeles pulled within two on a 1-yard touchdown run by Darrell Henderson Jr. midway through the fourth quarter, then got an interception by defensive back Derion Kendrick on the ensuing defensive series against Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock, who had replaced starter Geno Smith after Smith exited the game with an elbow injury late in the third quarter.

The Rams used that takeaway to set up the go-ahead score, a 22-yard field goal by Lucas Havrisik which gave them a 17-16 lead, but Smith returned on the ensuing series to try to give the Seahawks a chance to regain the lead and win the game.

Smith connected with wide receiver DK Metcalf on a 21-yard completion over the middle to bring Seattle (6-4, 1-2) into Los Angeles territory. Two plays later, Seahawks kicker Jason Myers lined up to attempt a 55-yard field goal, but the kick missed wide right.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp exited the game in the first half with an ankle injury and did not return, downgraded to out at the start of the fourth quarter.

Here is the complete game recap, presented by Quidel:

After the Rams went 3-and-out on the opening series, the Seahawks capitalized with a near eight-minute scoring drive that ended with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Metcalf for an early 7-0 lead.

Aided by a defensive pass interference penalty against Seattle on a deep Stafford pass intended for Tutu Atwell, Los Angeles got to the Seattle 2-yard line but were unable to come away with points after getting stopped on 4th and goal from that spot.