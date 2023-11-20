Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Game Recap: Rams edge Seahawks 17-16 at SoFi Stadium after Seattle's late 55-yard field goal attempt misses wide right

Nov 19, 2023 at 04:39 PM
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – It wasn't pretty, but the Rams (4-6, 3-1 NFC West) managed to rally and hang on to defeat the Seahawks 17-16 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Los Angeles pulled within two on a 1-yard touchdown run by Darrell Henderson Jr. midway through the fourth quarter, then got an interception by defensive back Derion Kendrick on the ensuing defensive series against Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock, who had replaced starter Geno Smith after Smith exited the game with an elbow injury late in the third quarter.

The Rams used that takeaway to set up the go-ahead score, a 22-yard field goal by Lucas Havrisik which gave them a 17-16 lead, but Smith returned on the ensuing series to try to give the Seahawks a chance to regain the lead and win the game.

Smith connected with wide receiver DK Metcalf on a 21-yard completion over the middle to bring Seattle (6-4, 1-2) into Los Angeles territory. Two plays later, Seahawks kicker Jason Myers lined up to attempt a 55-yard field goal, but the kick missed wide right.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp exited the game in the first half with an ankle injury and did not return, downgraded to out at the start of the fourth quarter.

Here is the complete game recap, presented by Quidel:

After the Rams went 3-and-out on the opening series, the Seahawks capitalized with a near eight-minute scoring drive that ended with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Metcalf for an early 7-0 lead.

Aided by a defensive pass interference penalty against Seattle on a deep Stafford pass intended for Tutu Atwell, Los Angeles got to the Seattle 2-yard line but were unable to come away with points after getting stopped on 4th and goal from that spot.

The Seahawks added a 54-yard field goal and a 43-yard field goal by kicker Jason Myers to extend their lead to 13-0 midway through the second quarter, but the Rams eventually got their first points via a 4-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Puka Nacua to cut their deficit to six by halftime.

A 52-yard field goal by Myers midway through the third quarter made it 16-7 Seahawks.

A 6-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Henderson midway through the fourth quarter was nullified by an offensive pass interference penalty, but the Rams still found the endzone via a 1-yard touchdown run by Henderson.

Derion Kendrick's interception on the ensuing possession led to Havrisik's go-ahead, chip-shot field goal to give the Rams their first lead of the game 17-16. Coupled with Myers' miss, it was enough for the Rams to get the victory and snap a 3-game losing streak.

