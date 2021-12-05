Game Recap: Complementary football propels Rams past Jaguars 37-7

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Complementary football paved the way for a 37-7 Rams victory over the Jaguars (2-10) on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Los Angeles (8-4) rode a 65-yard return on the opening kickoff by Brandon Powell to its first points, also scoring 10 points off two turnovers created by its defense to gradually build its lead. Explosive pass plays also played a key role in setting up the Rams' additional scoring opportunities.

Rams quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ completed 26 of 38 pass attempts for 295 yards and three touchdowns, while wide receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ added eight receptions for 129 yards and one touchdown in the win. Kupp's production made him the fourth wide receiver in Rams history to record 100 receptions in a single season, joining Isaac Bruce (119, 1995) and Torry Holt (117, 2003; 102, 2005), and also gave him a new single-season career high in receiving touchdowns with 11.

Wide receivers ﻿Odell Beckham Jr.﻿ and ﻿Van Jefferson﻿ each accounted for Stafford's other two passing scores, giving them both their second touchdown in as many games. Jefferson had six receptions for 41 yards in addition to his touchdown, Beckham two for 28.

In the feature back role, running back ﻿Sony Michel﻿ carried the ball 24 times for 121 yards and one touchdown.

Defensive lineman ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ set the tone for the Rams' defense with five total tackles, 1.5 sacks, two QB hits and one forced fumble.

Additionally, kicker ﻿Matt Gay﻿ made all three of his field goal attempts and all four of his extra point attempts.

Offensive linemen Brian Allen suffered a knee injury on the first play of the game and did not return; he was replaced by Coleman Shelton.

Here is the complete game recap: