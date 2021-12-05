Game Recap: Complementary football propels Rams past Jaguars 37-7

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Complementary football paved the way for a 37-7 Rams victory over the Jaguars (2-10) on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles (8-4) rode a 65-yard return on the opening kickoff by Brandon Powell to its first points, also scoring 10 points off two turnovers created by its defense to gradually build its lead. Explosive pass plays also played a key role in setting up the Rams' additional scoring opportunities.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 26 of 38 pass attempts for 295 yards and three touchdowns, while wide receiver Cooper Kupp added eight receptions for 129 yards and one touchdown in the win. Kupp's production made him the fourth wide receiver in Rams history to record 100 receptions in a single season, joining Isaac Bruce (119, 1995) and Torry Holt (117, 2003; 102, 2005), and also gave him a new single-season career high in receiving touchdowns with 11.
Wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Van Jefferson each accounted for Stafford's other two passing scores, giving them both their second touchdown in as many games. Jefferson had six receptions for 41 yards in addition to his touchdown, Beckham two for 28.
In the feature back role, running back Sony Michel carried the ball 24 times for 121 yards and one touchdown.
Defensive lineman Aaron Donald set the tone for the Rams' defense with five total tackles, 1.5 sacks, two QB hits and one forced fumble.
Additionally, kicker Matt Gay made all three of his field goal attempts and all four of his extra point attempts.
Offensive linemen Brian Allen suffered a knee injury on the first play of the game and did not return; he was replaced by Coleman Shelton.
Here is the complete game recap:
The Rams started off with great field position thanks to a 65-yard return by Powell on the opening kickoff. Reaching the Jaguars 34 on that series, the Rams managed a 40-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay for an early 3-0 lead.
Donald's forced fumble on Jaguars running back James Robinson on the ensuing drive, and Ramsey scooping the loose ball and ensuing returning it eight yards, put the Rams offense back on the field at the Jaguars 27. Two plays later, Stafford completed a 27-yard pass to Beckham, which helped set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Sony Michel to give the Rams a 10-point lead with 10:25 left in the first quarter.
The Jaguars got on the board early in the second quarter via a one-yard touchdown run by running back Carlos Hyde, cutting the Rams' lead to 10-7. The Rams answered with a 44-yard field goal by Gay on the ensuing series to make it 13-7.
Gay's 37-yard field goal with 19 seconds left in the first half gave the Rams a 16-7 lead by halftime.
A 43-yard catch-and-run by Kupp on their opening offensive series of the second half helped set up the Rams' second touchdown, a 29-yard pass from Stafford to Kupp that expanded the Rams' lead to 23-7 with 11:43 left in the third quarter. A little over eight minutes later, Stafford found Jefferson in the back of the endzone for a 2-yard touchdown pass to give the Rams a 30-7 lead.
Defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson's forced fumble on Hyde late in the third quarter – recovered by safety Taylor Rapp – gave the ball back to Los Angeles' offense, and it would cash in with a 1-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Beckham to grow their lead to 37-7 with 10:52 left in the fourth quarter quarter.